Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

Today at 04:50
Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Today at 05:10
What you need to know about antibody tests
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Nu Metro reopens on Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Chantelle Burrows - Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro Cinemas
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Denel is damned if they do or don't
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays - whales make early return
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre De Villiers - Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature
Today at 06:55
Gyms are open once again, but what is it like to go back?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kelly Anderson
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody test anti-climax?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonny Myers
Today at 07:20
The economic cost of smoking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Hana Ross - Principal Research Office at Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP)
Today at 07:56
INTERVIEW: Mbalula: alcohol driving ban in place by December
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - state of our filming industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Pierre Smith - Spearheading the City of Cape Town's film recovery plan
Monica Rorvik - Head of film and media promotion at Wesgro
Handrie Basson
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
Should corruption be made a crime against humanity?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Nicole Fritz - CEO at Freedom Under Law
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SABC
Basic Education Department
Matric exams
The Money Show
Angie Motshekga
DStv
Matric pupils
Bruce Whitfield
Nicky Newton-King
2020 academic year
COVID-19
Woza Matrics
Support for matric pupils

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

More than a million public school matric pupils will write their final exams between 5 November and 15 December.

This year there's even more pressure on matrics than usual.

RELATED: Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

As the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools in March, they'll be writing combined May/June and October/November exams.

Matric pupils writing exams. Image: EWN.

To help pupils catch up on lost school time, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched a tv-based support programme.

The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign kicks off next Tuesday, 1 September.

Woza Matrics will be broadcast on SABC 3, on all DSTV packages and on Openview (Channel 122) from 8:00-10:00 and 13:00-15:00 every day, 7 days a week. It will also be available for free on the DSTV Now Catch up app.

Department of Basic Education

Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King is passionate about making quality education accessible to all South Africa's children and worked on the project.

On The Money Show she details the collaboration between the DBE, various content providers and "really special" broadcasters.

SABC3, e.tv, DStv... everybody Bruce has come to the party for free... Because we all recognise as South Africans that we need really top education and to up the game from an educational perspective.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

Children (who have really had a shocking 2020 if you think about it) facing matric must have been wondering how on earth they face such an important exit time in their educational process without proper content!

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

What we then did, having connected the dots... how we do this in a manner that brings free-to-air content to the poorest South Africans because most people in the rural areas are not privileged to have data... fast smartphones, if smartphones at all.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

Newton-King says it took all the partners about eight weeks to put the initiative together under great pressure.

Firstly you want to find out who are the best [teachers]... You're also going to have to choose the right topics. We're only focusing on six topics in the first phase... gateway subjects...

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

We've also chosen subjects that lots of children follow... We wanted to cater to large numbers of learners.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

If you think about it, this is going to affect more than 600,000 matrics writing for the first time and you can double that number if you talk about learners who might be writing some of the subjects for the second time.

Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

She says the DBE is already working on rolling out a similar initiative for the grades below matric.

Listen to Newton-King talk about what she describes as an extraordinary experience in her life:


This article first appeared on 702 : Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September


