Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September
More than a million public school matric pupils will write their final exams between 5 November and 15 December.
This year there's even more pressure on matrics than usual.
RELATED: Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable
As the Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of schools in March, they'll be writing combined May/June and October/November exams.
To help pupils catch up on lost school time, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched a tv-based support programme.
The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign kicks off next Tuesday, 1 September.
Woza Matrics will be broadcast on SABC 3, on all DSTV packages and on Openview (Channel 122) from 8:00-10:00 and 13:00-15:00 every day, 7 days a week. It will also be available for free on the DSTV Now Catch up app.Department of Basic Education
Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King is passionate about making quality education accessible to all South Africa's children and worked on the project.
On The Money Show she details the collaboration between the DBE, various content providers and "really special" broadcasters.
SABC3, e.tv, DStv... everybody Bruce has come to the party for free... Because we all recognise as South Africans that we need really top education and to up the game from an educational perspective.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
Children (who have really had a shocking 2020 if you think about it) facing matric must have been wondering how on earth they face such an important exit time in their educational process without proper content!Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
What we then did, having connected the dots... how we do this in a manner that brings free-to-air content to the poorest South Africans because most people in the rural areas are not privileged to have data... fast smartphones, if smartphones at all.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
Newton-King says it took all the partners about eight weeks to put the initiative together under great pressure.
Firstly you want to find out who are the best [teachers]... You're also going to have to choose the right topics. We're only focusing on six topics in the first phase... gateway subjects...Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
We've also chosen subjects that lots of children follow... We wanted to cater to large numbers of learners.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
If you think about it, this is going to affect more than 600,000 matrics writing for the first time and you can double that number if you talk about learners who might be writing some of the subjects for the second time.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
She says the DBE is already working on rolling out a similar initiative for the grades below matric.
Listen to Newton-King talk about what she describes as an extraordinary experience in her life:
This article first appeared on 702
