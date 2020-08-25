No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu
Mthembu took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to set the records straight following some misinformation spreading on social media.
A voice note has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the ban on liquor sales would be reinstated due to a number of alcohol-related crashes over the weekend.
"This is all fake news", says Mthembu.
It’s not true that President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation tonight . It equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol . This is all #fakenews .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) August 25, 2020
