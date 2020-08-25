Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Despite Covid-19, South Africans are still making plans to immigrate
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bastien Trelcat - Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group
Today at 21:05
The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rebone Sankara Tau - Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team
Today at 22:05
Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tlalane Ntuli - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcemen... 25 August 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Politics
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them. 25 August 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What you need to know about prescribed debt...

25 August 2020 5:43 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Money
Debt
Wendy Knowler
Prescribed debt

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt.

Did you know that debt doesn't last forever?

There are some cases where, providing certain criteria is met, debt can fall away and creditors are no longer entitled to pursue collection of that debt.

CapeTalk's Jeremy van Wyk asked consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to explain when a debt is prescribed and

Essentially creditors and their debt collectors have three years to collect debt from you if you fell behind on your payments and after that it's 'prescribed'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If the debt has been completely dormant for three years up until the time that you get the demand you are no longer legally required to pay it in terms of the Prescription Act.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says once a debt has prescribed and the creditor tries to collect the debt, the onus is the debtor to claim the defence of prescription.

But, she adds, the prescription of the debt may be interrupted by any acknowledgement of debt or by making any payment towards the debt.

There are lots of different tactics [from debt collectors] to get you to acknowledge the debt...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The ombudsman has said people were being told by the debt collector that if they just paid a R20 or R50 payment that would hold off any legal proceedings, but now that payment is towards the debt and they say, oh well now your prescription defence is now over.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full interview below to find out more about prescribed debt:


25 August 2020 5:43 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Money
Debt
Wendy Knowler
Prescribed debt

More from Local

lulu-bookpng

Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story

25 August 2020 6:39 PM

Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tough start in life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

25 August 2020 5:05 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding a fresh ban on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud

25 August 2020 1:19 PM

The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants, are charged with fraud and money laundering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-app-ehailing-e-hailing-service-ride-share-123rf

City of CT accused delaying e-hailing permits to cash-in on R10k impound fee

25 August 2020 1:02 PM

A local Uber driver has accused the City of Cape Town of deliberately delaying permits for e-hailing operators in order to profit from the R10,000 release fee for impounded vehicles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months

25 August 2020 12:27 PM

Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks

25 August 2020 10:44 AM

A newly formed pressure group has called on SANParks to restore public engagement with Table Mountain user groups in order to improve park management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed'

25 August 2020 10:02 AM

Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday

25 August 2020 6:37 AM

Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190903mjpg

SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman

24 August 2020 7:04 PM

The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

Politics Local

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

World

EWN Highlights

Delvina Europa's killer admits taking drugs with her father day before attack

25 August 2020 6:55 PM

Conditions for restoring power in Pimville non-negotiable, says Eskom

25 August 2020 6:31 PM

WHO declares Africa free of polio

25 August 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA