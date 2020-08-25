What you need to know about prescribed debt...
Did you know that debt doesn't last forever?
There are some cases where, providing certain criteria is met, debt can fall away and creditors are no longer entitled to pursue collection of that debt.
CapeTalk's Jeremy van Wyk asked consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to explain when a debt is prescribed and
Essentially creditors and their debt collectors have three years to collect debt from you if you fell behind on your payments and after that it's 'prescribed'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
If the debt has been completely dormant for three years up until the time that you get the demand you are no longer legally required to pay it in terms of the Prescription Act.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler says once a debt has prescribed and the creditor tries to collect the debt, the onus is the debtor to claim the defence of prescription.
But, she adds, the prescription of the debt may be interrupted by any acknowledgement of debt or by making any payment towards the debt.
There are lots of different tactics [from debt collectors] to get you to acknowledge the debt...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The ombudsman has said people were being told by the debt collector that if they just paid a R20 or R50 payment that would hold off any legal proceedings, but now that payment is towards the debt and they say, oh well now your prescription defence is now over.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the full interview below to find out more about prescribed debt:
More from Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story
Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tough start in life.Read More
No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding a fresh ban on booze.Read More
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?
"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.Read More
Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud
The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants, are charged with fraud and money laundering.Read More
City of CT accused delaying e-hailing permits to cash-in on R10k impound fee
A local Uber driver has accused the City of Cape Town of deliberately delaying permits for e-hailing operators in order to profit from the R10,000 release fee for impounded vehicles.Read More
Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months
Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.Read More
Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks
A newly formed pressure group has called on SANParks to restore public engagement with Table Mountain user groups in order to improve park management.Read More
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed'
Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict.Read More
Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday
Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55.Read More
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.Read More