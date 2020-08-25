Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story





Lulu was born prematurely and spent several weeks in hospital due to health complications.

Social workers placed her in a safe house because her biological mother battled with substance abuse.

Rodney and Tracey Brown first came across little Lulu at Hannah’s Place of Safety, a safe house for abandoned and neglected babies in Mitchells Plain, where Tracey works.

Lulu suffered from pyloric stenosis (a rupture in her tummy) and had to undergo surgery. "She was nearly close to death", Tracey tells CapeTalk.

The couple developed a deep bond with the bubbly girl and later entered an agreement with social workers to co-parent Lulu alongside her biological relatives.

They have now launched a book about Lulu, who has thousands of fans on her own Facebook page, aimed at children aged between 2 and 8.

The illustration book, titled Lulu - An Adventure and Fun Series, is hopefully one of many books in a series of educational offerings from the couple.

The book comes with a keyring and facemask. All proceeds go towards a trust fund for Lulu's future.

The Browns say they are hoping to get the book in more libraries, classrooms and book stores across the Cape.

Lulu's mommy was a substance user. Her mommy had to be helped... Social services got involved and they removed Lulu. That's how we got her at Hannah’s Place of Safety. Tracey Brown, Lulu's co-parent

We wanted to do something for Lulu, just to celebrate her life. Rodney Brown, Lulu's co-parent

It was important to tell Lulu's story because she needed to be the inspiration for her siblings, who are also in foster care at the moment... and for every other kid out there. Rodney Brown, Lulu's co-parent

She loves playing dominoes, she loves Peppa Pig, bananas, and walking around in pink slippers - everything in the book is about Lulu's daily shenanigans. Rodney Brown, Lulu's co-parent

For a copy of the book, send an email to rodneybrownbooks@gmail.com.

