SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders





The Western Cape’s education and health departments are being investigated for questionable personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

The provincial health department's tender is valued at R 9 million and the education department's contract is worth R12 million, Winde says.

The two cases are among five Covid-19 procurement investigations in the Western Cape which have been outlined to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Premier Winde says the provincial departments will cooperate with the investigation and submit all relevant information to the SIU.

The premier says it's unclear whether the two matters constitute corruption, but he says one contract is linked to price inflation.

Winde says the Western Cape government will soon publish its second procurement disclosure report aimed at boosting Covid-19 tender transparency.

We've got to deal with corruption wherever it is. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We have got those five matters in the Western Cape that have been raised by Scopa, two of them are in the provincial government sphere. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The SIU have asked for some detail. We'll supply them with everything from both our internal audit side as well as the department and Treasury. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I sincerely hope that this is not corruption, I think some of [the contracts] could be outside of the pricing. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

