Covid-19 antibody test can't tell if you've had the virus or not - academic
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that antibody tests are now legal and available in South Africa.
This after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approved four new lab-based Covid-19 antibody tests for South Africa.
Prof Jonny Myers, an Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist at UCT speaks to John Maytham about concerns surrounding antibody testing in South Africa.
Myers says the lab-based tests have improved somewhat but the evidence is conflicting.
They might have better sensitivity but it will never be 100% and you still can't use them as diagnostic tests.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
He says SAHPRA has made this clear about the home rapid-test kits, but adds from his point of view the lab-based tests are no more reliable.
Rapid testing can not be used to clinically diagnose Covid-19 cases, but they may play a role in research immunology. So it is a very confusing situation around these tests.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
He says SAHPRA has stated in its guidance document that both rapid-tests and lab-based tests have two specific possible roles:
One is to diagnose retrospectively in patients who have recovered from a Covid-compatible illness - where a PCR swab test had not been done.
The second function is for people who have been admitted to hospital with a suspected infection, he says.
These are very, very specific things.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
He challenges the perception that if one has had Co vid-19 whether symptomatically or asymptomatically, one will have antibodies present in your body for at least several months
Myers insists this is not true.
This is really quite wrong. If you contract whether it is symptomatic or asymptomatic, after you have got it, it rises to a maximum concentration at about 3 weeks and then declines pretty rapidly. Within 30 days it can decline.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
So doing an antibody test is no guarantee that you will know whether you have had Covid-19 or not.
Because of the time dependence of the antibodies in relation to you being infected, there is a high degree of false negatives with these tests. They are called rapid-diagnostic tests but they are not diagnostic. It is very confusing.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
How do you qualify to have a lab-based antibody test?
This has also been fudged and is also a real point of confusion I would like to underline. The CEO of SAHPRA, says they cannot be used to clinically diagnose cases, but they play a role in research, so how come these tests are going out to private labs and health professionals if they can't be used clinically to diagnose Covid-19. It doesn't make sense.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
The SAHPRA guidelines also say the test needs to be conducted by a qualified healthcare professional, he adds.
So it is not like a pregnancy test. You can't go to Clicks.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
He says so many people are wondering whether they have had Covid-19 or not.
They are going to go and have the test done and be none the wiser.Prof Jonny Myers, Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist - Department of Public Health and Family Medicine UCT
Listen to the interview below:
