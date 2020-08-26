'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele returns to the KZN south coast today to provide an update into investigations regarding the Umthwalume murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Orrin Singh - Sunday Times Journalist
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:23
Cllr Malusi Booi: City will appeal dangerous High Court interdict preventing the protection of property from land invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anan Zaki - reporter at Radio NZ
Today at 12:37
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:40
JP smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Banking association pre-rec
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 13:20
Africa declared free of wild polio by WHO - only Afghanistan, Pakistan still reporting cases
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - REPLACE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that corruption doesn't meet the criteria required to be a crime against humanity. 26 August 2020 10:40 AM
New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings Dr Hana Ross is part of the Reep team at UCT who've carried out a study looking at the economic cost of smoking in South Africa. 26 August 2020 9:36 AM
'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations... 26 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Politics
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience

26 August 2020 8:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Virgin active
Gym
COVID-19
level 2

Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations...

Fitness enthusiasts were happily lacing up their takkies and pulling on their sweats bands when the announcement was made that gyms would be able to reopen under Level 2 of the national lockdown.

It had been five long months for fitness fanatics who had been unable to pump iron or do laps in the pool of their favorite workout facility as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While some smaller gyms opened their doors last week, Virgin Active, the country's largest fitness chain, only welcomed guests from Monday.

News 24's Kelly Anderson limbered up for her first lockdown gym workout and spoke to John Maytham about the experience.

It was really empty but the gym was at full capacity - which is 50 people - but it really felt like there was maybe 5 or 6 people there which was really nice.

Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24

There were loads of cleaning staff on the floor, cleaning the weights as you put them done in the designated weight cleaning area.

Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24

For me, the biggest thing was other gym goers that weren't necessarily following the rules.

Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24

There were a couple of people not training with their masks on at all, people not wiping down their equipment after using.

Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24

Click below to listen to Kelly Anderson talking about her gym experience:


26 August 2020 8:58 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Virgin active
Gym
COVID-19
level 2

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months

25 August 2020 12:27 PM

Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movie theatre

Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'

21 August 2020 12:02 PM

Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict

20 August 2020 2:48 PM

Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer

20 August 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical pharma drug 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

20 August 2020 9:40 AM

"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200731slowdriveprotestjfif

Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies

19 August 2020 5:16 PM

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app

19 August 2020 4:37 PM

Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gambling casino dice playing cards poker chips 123rf

Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?

19 August 2020 2:16 PM

Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

Business Opinion Lifestyle

New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings

Local

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

Lifestyle Opinion Business

EWN Highlights

LFN in court to push immediate enforcement of ruling on lockdown regulations

26 August 2020 10:36 AM

Nomvula Mokonyane’s version of events contradicted again at inquiry

26 August 2020 10:18 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA sees just over 1,500 new infections and 149 more deaths

26 August 2020 9:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA