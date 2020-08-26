'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience
Fitness enthusiasts were happily lacing up their takkies and pulling on their sweats bands when the announcement was made that gyms would be able to reopen under Level 2 of the national lockdown.
It had been five long months for fitness fanatics who had been unable to pump iron or do laps in the pool of their favorite workout facility as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While some smaller gyms opened their doors last week, Virgin Active, the country's largest fitness chain, only welcomed guests from Monday.
News 24's Kelly Anderson limbered up for her first lockdown gym workout and spoke to John Maytham about the experience.
It was really empty but the gym was at full capacity - which is 50 people - but it really felt like there was maybe 5 or 6 people there which was really nice.Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24
There were loads of cleaning staff on the floor, cleaning the weights as you put them done in the designated weight cleaning area.Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24
For me, the biggest thing was other gym goers that weren't necessarily following the rules.Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24
There were a couple of people not training with their masks on at all, people not wiping down their equipment after using.Kelly Anderson, Deputy site editor - News24
Click below to listen to Kelly Anderson talking about her gym experience:
