It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'
It’s whale season again!
There is a whole coastline along which you can see these majestic mammals, though tourists usually flock to Hermanus and surrounding towns.
“The southern right whale’s main spread is from Simonstown, Hermanus, Gansbaai to De Hoop,” says Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature.
Related articles:
-
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals…
-
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale
-
[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay
“There are about 18 000 southern right whales,” he says.
“South Africa normally has about a third of that visiting our coast.”
The Western Cape had a bumper whale season in 2018.
However, in 2019 fewer southern right whales came to our shores, and 2020 looks to be a bit thin as well.
“It’s a complex, global migration,” said De Villiers.
“We don’t know, for example, why they come to South Africa and not Australia and vice versa.”
John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed De Villiers.
They are indicator species of climate changes… They’re telling us something very important. We, as humans, still have to grasp what these animals and many others are telling us about the changing climate…Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature
If the females fail to calve… that’s when you need to worry.Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature
In the 1920s there was a [southern right whale] population of 60 breeding females [in the world]. That’s up to 18 000 now – an amazing conservation success story!Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature
The tourism industry can make a lot of money from a few whales… It’s still an amazing experience whether you see five or 500… There are enough whales now for the industry to function…Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Beautiful capture yesterday by @JeanTresfon of one of the first baby Southern right #whales of the season in Walker Bay, #Hermanus, #SouthAfrica. @HermanusOnline @HermanusTourism pic.twitter.com/ql3dqgA9iv— Seafari (@SeafariApp) July 27, 2020
Southern right mother and calf, Hermanus pic.twitter.com/utsJVPfxXT— Martin Etsebeth (@MartinEtsebeth) August 19, 2020
You have to see this! Right now in #Hermanus— Hermanus Online (@HermanusOnline) August 14, 2020
Southern right #whales breaching and giving a great show, at Gearings point#HermanusisOpen #HermanusOnline #VisitHermanus https://t.co/NRLK8xSGqo
@southafricauk @Percy_Tours @SATourismOnline @luxurytravel pic.twitter.com/3RcTOSbfEz
More from Lifestyle
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body
Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be revoked.Read More
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.Read More
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert
An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA
Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe
Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and three boys.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
More from Opinion
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?
"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.Read More
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market
With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'
Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.Read More
More from Business
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September
The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.Read More
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC
The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings.Read More
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?
"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.Read More
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.Read More
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa
In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them.Read More
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market
With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.Read More