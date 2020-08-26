It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele returns to the KZN south coast today to provide an update into investigations regarding the Umthwalume murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Orrin Singh - Sunday Times Journalist
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:23
Cllr Malusi Booi: City will appeal dangerous High Court interdict preventing the protection of property from land invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anan Zaki - reporter at Radio NZ
Today at 12:37
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:40
JP smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Banking association pre-rec
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 13:20
Africa declared free of wild polio by WHO - only Afghanistan, Pakistan still reporting cases
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - REPLACE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that corruption doesn't meet the criteria required to be a crime against humanity. 26 August 2020 10:40 AM
New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings Dr Hana Ross is part of the Reep team at UCT who've carried out a study looking at the economic cost of smoking in South Africa. 26 August 2020 9:36 AM
'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations... 26 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Politics
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Business

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

26 August 2020 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Hermanus
Conservation
Simonstown
Gansbaai
John Maytham
Cape Nature
Refilwe Moloto
nature
whales
marine biology
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
De Hoop
whale watching
Pierre de Villiers
southern right whales

"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).

It’s whale season again!

There is a whole coastline along which you can see these majestic mammals, though tourists usually flock to Hermanus and surrounding towns.

“The southern right whale’s main spread is from Simonstown, Hermanus, Gansbaai to De Hoop,” says Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas at Cape Nature.

Related articles:

“There are about 18 000 southern right whales,” he says.

“South Africa normally has about a third of that visiting our coast.”

The Western Cape had a bumper whale season in 2018.

However, in 2019 fewer southern right whales came to our shores, and 2020 looks to be a bit thin as well.

“It’s a complex, global migration,” said De Villiers.

“We don’t know, for example, why they come to South Africa and not Australia and vice versa.”

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed De Villiers.

They are indicator species of climate changes… They’re telling us something very important. We, as humans, still have to grasp what these animals and many others are telling us about the changing climate…

Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature

If the females fail to calve… that’s when you need to worry.

Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature

In the 1920s there was a [southern right whale] population of 60 breeding females [in the world]. That’s up to 18 000 now – an amazing conservation success story!

Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature

The tourism industry can make a lot of money from a few whales… It’s still an amazing experience whether you see five or 500… There are enough whales now for the industry to function…

Pierre de Villiers, Programme Manager: Marine Protected Areas - Cape Nature

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


26 August 2020 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Hermanus
Conservation
Simonstown
Gansbaai
John Maytham
Cape Nature
Refilwe Moloto
nature
whales
marine biology
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
De Hoop
whale watching
Pierre de Villiers
southern right whales

More from Lifestyle

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

25 August 2020 2:11 PM

Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bar-restaurant-hospitality-sector-drinks-alcohol-tourism-sectory-123rf

10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body

24 August 2020 2:44 PM

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be revoked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The White House, Washington DC Pexels

[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden

24 August 2020 11:58 AM

The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sadness-grief-loss-depression-mental-health-woman-mourning-stress-anxiety-123rf

Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert

23 August 2020 11:44 AM

An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA

22 August 2020 12:20 PM

Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leanne-jpg

Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe

22 August 2020 10:43 AM

Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and three boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-knowledge-literature-woman-coffee-fiction-novel-coffee-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020

21 August 2020 5:13 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-lions-head-table-mountain-hiking-trail-view-123rf

Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP

21 August 2020 3:02 PM

A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

25 August 2020 9:58 AM

With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM

Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diabetes-glucose-testjpg

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

20 August 2020 12:55 PM

Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1157891e-2f3a-4ae8-8dca-32b742c4ac98.jpg

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200824stagif

STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC

25 August 2020 3:55 PM

The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

25 August 2020 2:11 PM

Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers Little Garden

Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa

25 August 2020 12:36 PM

In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

25 August 2020 9:58 AM

With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashasjpg

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

24 August 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

Business Opinion Lifestyle

New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings

Local

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

Lifestyle Opinion Business

EWN Highlights

LFN in court to push immediate enforcement of ruling on lockdown regulations

26 August 2020 10:36 AM

Nomvula Mokonyane’s version of events contradicted again at inquiry

26 August 2020 10:18 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA sees just over 1,500 new infections and 149 more deaths

26 August 2020 9:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA