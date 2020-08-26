Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers





On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said Parliament was finalising the zero-tolerance drunk driving draft laws contained in the controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

He said that South Africa could introduce a 0% alcohol limit for drivers as soon as December.

This means that it will be illegal for motorists to get behind the wheel after consuming any amount of booze.

JPSA chairperson Howard Dembovsky says he does not support the zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving.

He argues that tough talk on liquor is pointless with the country's ineffective enforcement and conviction.

Dembovsky says the current blood-alcohol limit of 0.05% per 100ml isn't enforced properly.

He says chances of conviction are relatively low to non-existent.

Although the bill may be a deterrent for some motorists, Dembovsky is concerned that some people may be wrongfully arrested.

He believes that meaningful road safety will only come about through better enforcement, not stricter laws.

The removal of any form of limit is not going to cure the problem. Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

We have a very low conviction rate in this country because the law enforcement authorities and prosecutorial authorities simply do not put the forensic evidence before the court to enable it to convict people. Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa

Whether you have a limit of 0.05% or you, double that, triple that, or take it away entirely, it's not going to alter the fact that the court wants you to prove that there was a certain level of alcohol in that person's system... That's where it all falls to pieces at the moment. Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa

It's going to introduce another problem... which arises from people having a level of alcohol in ther blood, no matter how small it is, which is produced by something other than drinkign. Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman at Justice Project South Africa

