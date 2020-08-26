Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele returns to the KZN south coast today to provide an update into investigations regarding the Umthwalume murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Orrin Singh - Sunday Times Journalist
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:23
Cllr Malusi Booi: City will appeal dangerous High Court interdict preventing the protection of property from land invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anan Zaki - reporter at Radio NZ
Today at 12:37
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:40
JP smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Banking association pre-rec
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 13:20
Africa declared free of wild polio by WHO - only Afghanistan, Pakistan still reporting cases
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Latest Local
Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that corruption doesn't meet the criteria required to be a crime against humanity. 26 August 2020 10:40 AM
New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings Dr Hana Ross is part of the Reep team at UCT who've carried out a study looking at the economic cost of smoking in South Africa. 26 August 2020 9:36 AM
'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations... 26 August 2020 8:58 AM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Politics
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it's a new world record. "I'd like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What's it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA's 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Opinion
Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity?

26 August 2020 10:40 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Corruption
Public Protector
Crimes against humanity
Government
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that corruption doesn't meet the criteria required to be a crime against humanity.

Do the levels of graft seen in South Africa justify corruption being classified as a crime against humanity?

Not according to the public protector who said on Monday that prima facie corruption fails to meet the criteria set out by the Rome Statute for such an offence.

John Maytham posed the question to Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz.

Trying to bring corruption within the universe of crimes against humanity...makes it difficult for it to be captured by those definitional requirements of it being a policy type crime.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law

It's a widespread or systematic attack on a civilian population...generally perpetrated by a government on a policy level.

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law

Speaking at a webinar on corruption lead by the United Nations Association of South Africa (Unasa) Busisiwe Mkhwebane also said the media is often too fast to use the label 'corruption.

Fritz says one must look at what would be gained by having corruption classified as a crime against humanity.

To what end is one doing this for? It is to secure prosecutions and convictions, and ultimately is it not easier and achieving of the ends we want just to prosecute under the crime of corruption?

Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law

Click below to listen to the full conversation:


26 August 2020 10:40 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Corruption
Public Protector
Crimes against humanity
Government
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

More from Local

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

New study reveals the true cost of smoking...you'll be shocked by the findings

26 August 2020 9:36 AM

Dr Hana Ross is part of the Reep team at UCT who've carried out a study looking at the economic cost of smoking in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience

26 August 2020 8:58 AM

Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations...

Read More arrow_forward

1157891e-2f3a-4ae8-8dca-32b742c4ac98.jpg

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

25 August 2020 7:41 PM

The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works.

Read More arrow_forward

lulu-bookpng

Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story

25 August 2020 6:39 PM

Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tough start in life.

Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

What you need to know about prescribed debt...

25 August 2020 5:43 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt.

Read More arrow_forward

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

25 August 2020 5:05 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding a fresh ban on booze.

Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud

25 August 2020 1:19 PM

The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants, are charged with fraud and money laundering.

Read More arrow_forward

uber-app-ehailing-e-hailing-service-ride-share-123rf

City of CT accused of delaying e-hailing permits to cash-in on R10k impound fee

25 August 2020 1:02 PM

A local Uber driver has accused the City of Cape Town of deliberately delaying permits for e-hailing operators in order to profit from the R10,000 release fee for impounded vehicles.

Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months

25 August 2020 12:27 PM

Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

