Corruption: Should it be classified as a crime against humanity?
Do the levels of graft seen in South Africa justify corruption being classified as a crime against humanity?
Not according to the public protector who said on Monday that prima facie corruption fails to meet the criteria set out by the Rome Statute for such an offence.
John Maytham posed the question to Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz.
Trying to bring corruption within the universe of crimes against humanity...makes it difficult for it to be captured by those definitional requirements of it being a policy type crime.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law
It's a widespread or systematic attack on a civilian population...generally perpetrated by a government on a policy level.Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law
Speaking at a webinar on corruption lead by the United Nations Association of South Africa (Unasa) Busisiwe Mkhwebane also said the media is often too fast to use the label 'corruption.
Fritz says one must look at what would be gained by having corruption classified as a crime against humanity.
To what end is one doing this for? It is to secure prosecutions and convictions, and ultimately is it not easier and achieving of the ends we want just to prosecute under the crime of corruption?Nicole Fritz, CEO - Freedom Under Law
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
