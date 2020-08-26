We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cathryn Reece
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation and opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Phumzile Mmope - Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report
Today at 15:40
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
What is the latest on Ace Magashule and the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Polical Analyst
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
UIF Ters benefit suspended again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 17:20
What would it cost you to move off the grid and no longer be Eskom-dependant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:46
Top Male SA artists unite in concert for a worthy cause this Women's Month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyle Ryan - LRI Productions CEO
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads

26 August 2020 12:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake news panic.

Winde says there were long queues and crowds forming outside of liquor outlets on Tuesday with many people "bulk buying" liquor unnecessarily.

This comes after fake news that circulated earlier this week claiming that the sale of alcohol will be banned again.

RELATED: Ramaphosa won't be speaking on Tuesday night and booze isn't getting banned: Presidency

One week after the alcohol ban was lifted, Winde has called on residents to drink responsibly in a bid to reduce the harmful impacts of alcohol on society.

I must also call on residents to act responsibly - both in how they purchase their alcohol and how they consume it.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

"The Western Cape Government lobbied hard for the re-opening of alcohol sales", he says in a statement.

Winde has also warned residents not to spread fake news from unknown and unverified sources.

At the same time, he says Covid-19 hospitalisations are below 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of June.

The premier announced that ICU admissions have dropped below 200 while the province is starting to report fewer than 20 deaths per day.

He says these are positive signs that the Western Cape has "weathered the worst of the Covid-19 storm".


