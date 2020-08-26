We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads





Winde says there were long queues and crowds forming outside of liquor outlets on Tuesday with many people "bulk buying" liquor unnecessarily.

This comes after fake news that circulated earlier this week claiming that the sale of alcohol will be banned again.

RELATED: Ramaphosa won't be speaking on Tuesday night and booze isn't getting banned: Presidency

One week after the alcohol ban was lifted, Winde has called on residents to drink responsibly in a bid to reduce the harmful impacts of alcohol on society.

I must also call on residents to act responsibly - both in how they purchase their alcohol and how they consume it. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

"The Western Cape Government lobbied hard for the re-opening of alcohol sales", he says in a statement.

Winde has also warned residents not to spread fake news from unknown and unverified sources.

At the same time, he says Covid-19 hospitalisations are below 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of June.

The premier announced that ICU admissions have dropped below 200 while the province is starting to report fewer than 20 deaths per day.

He says these are positive signs that the Western Cape has "weathered the worst of the Covid-19 storm".