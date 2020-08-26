Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

26 August 2020 11:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Murder
Eastern Cape
Rustenburg
City Press
Mandla Mandela
Violence
Kieno Kammies
Mvezo Traditional Council
Family Feud
Mazikhanye
revenge
vengeance
retribution
Lubabalo Ngcukana

"Even before a member of the family is buried, someone will avenge the killing," says City Press journalist Lubabalo Ngcukana.

Fearing for their lives, some residents of the Mazikhanye village in the Eastern Cape are sleeping in the bushes at night after a family feud led to the murder of at least 24 family members.

The spat apparently started on a mine in Rustenburg before spilling over to the village.

It’s unclear what led to the clash.

The village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela, Madiba’s grandson and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council.

Mandela is aware of the conflict but won’t intervene as he considers it a family dispute.

He has referred the matter to the police who has established a task team to work on the case.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Lubabalo Ngcukana, a journalist from City Press who covered the story.

Read: Obscure feud kills dozens: ‘These killings are senseless and barbaric’ – City Press

I got this story from a source who lives in the community. When he told me, I actually didn’t believe it…

Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

I spoke to one lady whose brother was one of the first people to be killed in a mine in Rustenburg… It’s astonishing that so many people have been killed in this family feud, yet nobody seems to know the origin…

Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

Three brothers born of one father… are leading three different factions… It’s confusing… Even before a member of the family is buried, the other factions will avenge the killing - the killings are happening non-stop…

Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

The last killing was an elderly woman who was killed in front of her minor granddaughter and daughter-in-law…

Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

Most affected people have left the village, leaving behind their property and livestock… young widows have left the village…

Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


