24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'





Fearing for their lives, some residents of the Mazikhanye village in the Eastern Cape are sleeping in the bushes at night after a family feud led to the murder of at least 24 family members.

The spat apparently started on a mine in Rustenburg before spilling over to the village.

It’s unclear what led to the clash.

The village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela, Madiba’s grandson and tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council.

Mandela is aware of the conflict but won’t intervene as he considers it a family dispute.

He has referred the matter to the police who has established a task team to work on the case.

I got this story from a source who lives in the community. When he told me, I actually didn’t believe it… Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

I spoke to one lady whose brother was one of the first people to be killed in a mine in Rustenburg… It’s astonishing that so many people have been killed in this family feud, yet nobody seems to know the origin… Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

Three brothers born of one father… are leading three different factions… It’s confusing… Even before a member of the family is buried, the other factions will avenge the killing - the killings are happening non-stop… Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

The last killing was an elderly woman who was killed in front of her minor granddaughter and daughter-in-law… Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

Most affected people have left the village, leaving behind their property and livestock… young widows have left the village… Lubabalo Ngcukana, journalist - City Press

