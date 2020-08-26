Natasha Mazzone on her 'no holds barred' open letter to Pravin Gordhan





Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk about why she penned a scathing open letter to Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mazzone's Independent Electricity Management Operator Bill (IEMO) survived less than two hours in Parliament when it was introduced on Tuesday.

She says it wasn't given a fair hearing and claims Pravin Gordhan's 'communist ideologies' mean his is putting the ANC ahead of the country's energy crisis.

It's a good bill. The ANC loved it. But the problem with the bill was that the front of it said Natasha Mazzone. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance

Basically, within 90 minutes, Pravin Gordhan had slapped down my bill and rubbished it... Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance

The words he used were that I was trying to 'expropriate a state-owned entity without compensation' ... I've heard some things in my life but that is taking it one step to far. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance

📩| Open letter to Pravin Gordhan by @Natasha9Mazzone.



"Your communist ideology will continue to capture the state, keep SA in perpetual poverty and ensure that the people are always in need of your assistance because your ideology cares only for itself."https://t.co/xME2JQxczG — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 25, 2020

