City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions





On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court ruled that the City of Cape Town cannot demolish structures or evict land occupiers without a court order.

The City is prohibited from conducting evictions and demolitions without judicial oversight, regardless of whether structures are unoccupied.

The High Court has also ruled that City authorities must conduct court-ordered evictions in a manner that protects the dignity of those being evicted.

The ruling comes after a string of contentious demolitions and evictions across Cape Town during the nationwide lockdown.

The SA Human Rights Commission and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took the City to court after the forced removal of a Khayelitsha man while naked last month

Mayor Dan Plato says the ruling sets a dangerous precedent for all landowners and makes it impossible for them to protect their properties from unlawful occupation.

He has instructed the City's lawyers to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s judgment.

In a statement, Plato says the ruling removes the City’s right to protect property from land invasions.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and EFF have specifically asked the court for an interdict preventing landowners from exercising their right to remove empty, unoccupied structures as a means of protecting property from invasion. Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

The mayor says removing illegal structures is vital for protecting public land intended for services, housing, community facilities, schools, and transport services.