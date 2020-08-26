'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio
The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the announcement is a medical victory for the Continent.
Dr. Melinda Suchard, who heads the NICD's Centre For Vaccines and Immunology, says this milestone is thanks to a decades-long work to eradicate the virus around the world.
Dr. Melinda Suchard says Africa has invested in successful polio surveillance over the last 30 years.
As a result, millions of children have been saved from the crippling life-long paralysis caused by the disease.
The news comes four years after the last polio cases were reported in north-eastern Nigeria after a major resurgence in the country.
Dr. Suchard says polio vaccination is vital in order to avoid any future outbreak.
There was a lot of advocacy and high-level engagement to ensure that Nigeria became free of the wild poliovirus.Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head Of the Centre For Vaccines & Immunology - NICD
This landmark occasion really celebrates the achievement of Africa.Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head Of the Centre For Vaccines & Immunology - NICD
It can cause death by paralysing respiratory muscles in the chest. Polio strikes suddenly.Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head Of the Centre For Vaccines & Immunology - NICD
The virus can cause asymptomatic or silent infection or it can cause an acute onset of paralysis, which often involves one limb, but can affect the whole body.Dr. Melinda Suchard, Head Of the Centre For Vaccines & Immunology - NICD
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
