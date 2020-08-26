Streaming issues? Report here
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime

26 August 2020 1:08 PM
Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.

On Wednesday, rumours that President Cyril Ramaphosa would reinstate the alcohol ban went viral on various social media platforms, particularly on WhatsApp.

A spike in trauma cases, so the story went, forced his hands.

The rumours, clearly false, nevertheless sent many consumers rushing to liquor stores to stock up on booze.

The Disaster Management Act criminalises the creation or distribution of fake news about the Covid-19 lockdown.

A simple test to help you spot a fake story:

  • Is there a name on the news/video?

  • Is there a date?

  • Are the sources properly cited?

  • Have you checked Snopes?

  • Have you seen the information in at least two different sources?

Do not share the post, article or video if you answered ‘no’ to even one of the questions above!

Report fake news through the Real411 website or the WhatsApp line 067 966 4015.

Real411 in managed by Media Monitoring Africa.

Lester Kiewit interviewed social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.

You can be charged for sharing someone else’s fake news…

Sarah Hoffman, social media lawyer

Assume everything is fake until proven otherwise. Fact check everything! Is this story carried in the main newspapers? Often there are clues… Often fake news is created to convey a sense of urgency…

Sarah Hoffman, social media lawyer

In fairness, it’s not nice being locked down without wine…

Sarah Hoffman, social media lawyer

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


