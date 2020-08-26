Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'





Herman Mashaba’s new political party launches on Saturday (29 August 2020).

Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a “virtual” one, broadcasted live.

FILE: Herman Mashaba announces his resignation as Johannesburg Mayor on 21 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The party’s name and logo, its constitution as well as solutions it offers “as an alternative for South Africa” will all be presented at the launch.

Click here to sign up for more information about the launch.

If you’re interested in “attending” the launch, click here for the Facebook event (there’s a “Get Reminder” button).

The launch is scheduled to start at 10 am.

(This is merely a stub article. More details and commentary to follow leading up to the event.)