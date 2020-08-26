Just the Hits with Carol Bouwer and she has had a few hits of her own already
From presenting the popular show Motswako to running the production company that produces it, Carol Bouwer relishes a challenge and the next one will be selecting the hits for this weekends show from 10 am.
After beginning her career on the hit show Generations, Carol Bouwer has gone on to also produce other shows including some acclaimed documentaries like Hooked and Nowhere Land.
In between running her businesses Carol is also active in supporting other women grow their business and you can follow to see which projects she is involved with via her Instagram account