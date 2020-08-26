Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jana Marx - Journalist at Netwerk24
Today at 22:05
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here's how to 'attend' Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live. 26 August 2020 2:18 PM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) an... 26 August 2020 5:45 PM
City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners. 26 August 2020 12:21 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it's a new world record. "I'd like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA Economy
Corruption
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mike Brown
banking sector
structural reforms
COVID-19
headline earnings

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

On Wednesday another major local bank reported a sharp drop in profits.

Nedbank's headline earnings fell by 69% for the six months of the year.

On Tuesday, Nedbank also announced that chief financial officer(CFO) and executive director Raisibe Morathi had resigned after 11 years in the post.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown to unpack the bank's results and the outlook for the near future.

Nedbank sign. Image: EWN

Brown says due to the Covid-19 crisis there's very little chance the bank will get its money back in terms of unsecured loans, while with secured loans they could probably rely on 70-80%.

It's not all bad news though - South Africans' personal debt levels have dropped.

Average debt levels are lower than in the global financial crisis and in particular, interest rates are significantly lower.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

If we look into our client base in July... Those people who we didn't help with restructures on their accounts (people who've been able to pay all through the pandemic), actually their payment rates are significantly better than before the pandemic.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Our real focus will be on the clients we had to restructure and how many of those are able to recover.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Brown also discusses the general outlook for the South African economy and the challenges that absolutely must be overcome.

The various business organisations have been working really hard to try and align on what are those key structural reforms that are required in South Africa.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

A year ago I used the quoted 'South Africa is fast running out of time and money' and really, the lack of progress to date in getting things done... has been accelerated by the Covid crisis.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

What this crisis has done is to limit our ability to kick the can down the road anymore because, quite simply, government's borrowings are unsustainable at the current level. If you assume they don't borrow on weekends, government is borrowing about R2 billion a day.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

When you are borrowing that much more than what is coming in, and the only way to get what's coming in to increase is though a high level of economic growth and therefore taxes, you will have no option but to deliver on structural reform to increase growth.

Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank

Listen to the Nedbank CEO's analysis in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
