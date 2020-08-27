Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban. 27 August 2020 7:14 PM
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer. 27 August 2020 6:03 PM
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2. 27 August 2020 3:57 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward' Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come f... 27 August 2020 5:16 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
Amplats
The Money Show
Anglo American Platinum
Bruce Whitfield
Chris Griffith
Natascha Viljoen
COVID-19

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.
Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

Natascha Viljoen took over the reins as CEO of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in April as the Covid-19 pandemic hit hard in South Africa.

Viljoen virtually grew up on mines and Bruce Whitfield asks her about this "baptism of fire" as the new Amplats boss.

... probably one of the most interesting times in human history to take over in a role like this, certainly being privileged to take over from somebody like Chris Griffith...

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

It's an opportunity in times of change and uncertainty to see how one can make a difference in one's industry, she says.

Probably I'm hoping that we can't make it more complicated! At the same time though, I think in times like these it's really an opportunity for us to step in with our innovation hat, looking at how we collaborate with our partners and stakeholders.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

I think it's easy to only see the downside of it - I think it's important for us to also see how we create a positive impact out of this.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

Viljoen grew up in Klerksdorp, a traditional mining area, and yes, one could say mining is in her blood.

In her own words, the Amplats CEO is addicted to the smell of explosives...

My dad worked for what used to be Vaal Reefs Gold and Uranium many moons ago... That's where I had my first encounter.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

He used to be a hoist driver and I had the opportunity on night shift to go to work with him... Once he had a break he would have the opportunity to walk me out... show me where the ore comes out from underground on the conveyor belts...

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

I think that the most important thing that I can remember... was the fact that you had these 'beautiful' settling dams an we weren't allowed to swim in it!

Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

For more on Viljoen's life and career trajectory, listen to the in-depth interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)


