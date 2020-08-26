[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....
Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good 2020 so far.
Her latest novel Afterland is getting rave reviews, including one by the King of Horror himself, Stephen King and her book The Shining Girls is set to be adapted into a TV series starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss.
The television rights to the book were snapped up a few years ago by Leonardo Dicaprio's production company.
The award-winning, internationally best-selling Beukes joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about Hollywood, the loneliness of writing, and whether she'll get to meet Leo himself....
Click below to listen to the full conversation
On Stephen King writing a brilliant review of her latest novel Afterland:
It doesn't feel real really! I just try and ignore it really. I mean, it's really lovely and amazing, but I'm like, this can't be happening.Lauren Beukes, Author
On releasing a book at the same time the world went into lockdown:
A big part of what people don't understand about the book industry is that it is a business, it's a commercial enterprise before anything else and hopfully good art comes through that, but you do have to go out and sell [books].Lauren Beukes, Author
On the loneliness of writing:
I find it hard, I find writing very lonely.Lauren Beukes, Author
On what success looks like:
Success is being able to keep writing and to be able to make a really good living from it.Lauren Beukes, Author
Listen to the full conversation below:
