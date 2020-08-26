Streaming issues? Report here
Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jana Marx - Journalist at Netwerk24
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....

26 August 2020 5:24 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lauren Beukes
Stephen King
books
writing
novels
The Shining Girls
Afterland

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...

Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good 2020 so far.

Her latest novel Afterland is getting rave reviews, including one by the King of Horror himself, Stephen King and her book The Shining Girls is set to be adapted into a TV series starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss.

The television rights to the book were snapped up a few years ago by Leonardo Dicaprio's production company.

The award-winning, internationally best-selling Beukes joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to talk about Hollywood, the loneliness of writing, and whether she'll get to meet Leo himself....

Click below to listen to the full conversation

On Stephen King writing a brilliant review of her latest novel Afterland:

It doesn't feel real really! I just try and ignore it really. I mean, it's really lovely and amazing, but I'm like, this can't be happening.

Lauren Beukes, Author

On releasing a book at the same time the world went into lockdown:

A big part of what people don't understand about the book industry is that it is a business, it's a commercial enterprise before anything else and hopfully good art comes through that, but you do have to go out and sell [books].

Lauren Beukes, Author

On the loneliness of writing:

I find it hard, I find writing very lonely.

Lauren Beukes, Author

On what success looks like:

Success is being able to keep writing and to be able to make a really good living from it.

Lauren Beukes, Author

Listen to the full conversation below:


