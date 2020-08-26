Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Difference between gambling and investing
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Krugersdorp Cult Killings book - Inside Cecilia Steyn’s reign of terror
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jana Marx - Journalist at Netwerk24
Today at 22:05
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst

26 August 2020 5:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) any good.

Mabuza, the Deputy President of South Africa and the ANC, has been missing from Parliament due to apparent ill-health.

He has missed two question and answer sessions in the National Assembly because of an undisclosed illness.

Mabuza has not been very visible during the lockdown amid Covid-19 corruption allegations facing the ANC.

This has led to some calls for him to step down. Sanusha Naidu says Mabuza's absence is fueling speculation that the party may be undergoing a "realignment".

At the same time, Naidu says South Africans need to see disciplinary and punitive action taken against ANC members accused of corruption.

She says many the governing party has spent too much time on "internal deliberations".

It doesn't bode well for the party right now when the deputy president of your party and of the Republic is not around to address some of the questions that are coming out.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

I'm not sure whether we need to keep going on with the internal deliberation... I think the internal deliberation in the party kind of becomes exhausted at some point. How much more internal deliberation do you need?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

The bigger question is this revolving door between state and party; and how you create some kind of separation of power... There has to be a level of determination and political will.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


