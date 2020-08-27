Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test





On Wednesday, John Maytham spoke to Prof Jonny Myers about why he is not a big believer in antibody testing.

This after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) authorised the use of a rapid Covid-19 serological test that would be distributed by seven licence holders.

Prof Myers, occupational health and public health medicine specialist at UCT told us that Covid-19 antibodies waned over time and that the timing of these tests could influence the result.

RELATED: Covid-19 antibody test can't tell if you've had the virus or not - academic

After the interview, we were contacted by Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University. And he takes a different view.

John Maytham talks to Prof Reuter who weighs in on the debate around the value and accuracy of antibody tests.

There are obviously two sides to it but I was very excited when we got the test. I reflected on Jonny Myers' thoughts about it and I do no really share his quite pessimistic review of what's come out. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

He agrees the tests are not the panacea to diagnosing Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, but says it still plays a useful role.

How do his views differ from Prof Myers?

He says it is important to understand one's views and perspectives are determined by the context of the area of study one is involved in.

As an infectious diseases specialist, we make use of serological testing, which is antibody testing, all the time with all auto-immune diseases...and it helps us a lot to decide on treatment and prognostication. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

He says in the case of HIV, serological or antibody testing has been vitally important.

There are also PCR tests that are more specific, and more accurate, but most HIV test results are sero-tests - they are antibody tests used like that. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

These tests for HIV have also improved over time and as new generations of these tests were developed they became more sensitive and allowed for earlier diagnosis, he explains.

This meant it was less likely that there were false-positive tests - and that is what I expect will happen with Covid as well. This serological testing is still in its early phase. They will develop further and they will get better. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

He disagrees with Myers's view on how long these antibody tests will remain positive.

It is important to say that in these antibody tests, there are different antibodies that play a role. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

Different classes of antibodies remain positive for longer periods than others, he elaborates, explaining the difference between IgG (Immunoglobulin G) and IgM (Immunoglobulin M)

How long will antibodies be present in the body after someone has recovered from Covid-19?

He says it is therefore important to differentiate between the IgG and IgM antibodies. IgM starts begins to appear after about 10 days of having Covid-19 infection.

IgM will remain positive for about 6 weeks in most people. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

IgG will remain positive for much longer he notes.

We don't know how long it (IgG) will remain positive but there are certainly cases where it's been positive for more than 4 months. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

So, it is the IgG test that will give a longer term idea of whether one has had Covid-19 or not.

That doesn't give you an immunity passport but it does say a lot...and it means your immune system has been activated. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

Who should have the antibody test?

He says the first group would be those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered. But there is a second group who may have felt ill and were at home in self-isolation.

They didn't feel great for a few days, felt fatigued. Was it anxiety or was it something else? I think in that group, it will be very interesting to know have I actually had Covid or didn't I have Covid? Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

Another category which would be interesting he says is family members who were in close proximity to a member who had the infection but is unsure if they may have had it asymptomatically.

Finally, he mentions an auxiliary diagnostic test in a hospital setting, for example in children who get a multi-inflammatory syndrome.

They may test negative with PCR (Polymerase chain reaction), but their serological test may be positive, and that has implications for treatment. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

Reuter recommends paying R230 just to see if you have had it.

I think it's great and it will give us some idea where we stand. It is a fascinating disease it has affected us all in many different ways...but I think we shouldn't see it as an immunity passport. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Head of the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Medicine - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch

Listen to the interview below: