CT gogo beats Covid after 40 days on high-flow oxygen, total 63 days in hospital





Qonyiweyo was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) on Friday 21 August, according to a Facebook post by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

She arrived at Mitchells Plain Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms and was transferred to GSH on 19 June 2020.

“I felt cold and tired. I could not eat because everything was tasteless and even walking was difficult for me. My family took me to the Philippi clinic when I had shortness of breath and they immediately sent me to Mitchells Plain Hospital,” she recalls.

Covid-19 survivor Catherine Qonyiweyo gets discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Facebook

Qonyiweyo became affectionately known as "Aunty Cathy” to staff at GSH during her lengthy hospital stay.

She has spent the longest time on high-flow oxygen, according to one of her doctors, Dr. Gordon Andley.

Aunty Cathy is a true inspiration for our whole team... Her resilience really stood out for us, she was always positive and always wanting to move forward and make progress. She was exposed to very sick patients in her ward even patients who died, but she kept on wanting to get healthy. Dr. Gordon Andley

The 53-year-old woman lives in Philippi and has three children and four grandchildren.

Covid-19 survivor Catherine Qonyiweyo embracing her family after being discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Facebook

At the end of that tough 63-day period she went through, she was incredibly appreciative to all the staff that helped her, especially the doctors and the nurses, for their hard work.

To be on [treatment] for 40 days was not easy, I was lying on my stomach and really [could only eat] porridge, but the staff were always there to care for me. They are all amazing and I appreciate them all so much. My wish is that God continues to give them the strength for them to perform their duties and make [a] difference Catherine Qonyiweyo, Covid-19 survivor