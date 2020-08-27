Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'





The City of Cape acted illegally when it evicted people and demolished what it called “unoccupied dwellings” during the lockdown, the Western Cape High Court ruled.

The City will appeal the ruling.

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Dr Gustav Muller, a senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at University of Pretoria.

The High Court in its judgment referred to an article Muller published in September 2015 in the South African Law Journal entitled “Evicting unlawful occupiers for health and safety reasons in post-apartheid South Africa”.

Maytham asked him about the implications of this judgment; could it lead to uncontrolled squatting on private land?

It affirms a Constitutional principle and long line of cases that say you can’t be evicted without judicial oversight – a court order… All relevant circumstances must be considered – the rights and interests of the owners, and those of the occupiers… A complex balancing exercise that has to be done by judges… Dr Gustav Muller, Senior Lecturer - Department of Private Law (University of Pretoria)

This is not a free-for-all. Section 5 of PIE [Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998] makes provisions for urgent evictions… It’s only ever been used once! We should explore using Section 5 more. Section 3 of PIE says that if you incite people into occupying land – that’s a criminal offence… Section 3 has never been used! Dr Gustav Muller, Senior Lecturer - Department of Private Law (University of Pretoria)

During apartheid there was no right to housing; now there is… If we simply get eviction order upon eviction order – people move from one piece of land to another! It’s a perpetual eviction cycle; the problem never gets solved… Dr Gustav Muller, Senior Lecturer - Department of Private Law (University of Pretoria)

Local government stands at the coalface of housing provision… I don’t buy the argument that this is a national competence and that not granting eviction orders stands in their [City of Cape Town] way... Dr Gustav Muller, Senior Lecturer - Department of Private Law (University of Pretoria)

Firm decisions have not been taken to actively seek well-located, affordable housing for the most vulnerable in our society. The City of Cape Town has missed numerous opportunities to do that. Dr Gustav Muller, Senior Lecturer - Department of Private Law (University of Pretoria)

