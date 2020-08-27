Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery
Premier Winde says access to office space seems to be a major issue for small businesses in the Cape.
He visited dressmaker Suraya Williams, face-shield producer Marshall Nelson, and Eve and Steve hair salon in the Promenade Mall to learn more about their business needs.
Winde says he plans to visit many more businesses and areas across the province over the coming weeks and months as the Western Cape government formulates its post-Covid-19 response.
Two of the businesses that I visited are nice little businesses that are ready to grow bigger and are looking for space.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
So many businesses have taken real strain... We're busy creating our post-Covid response at the moment.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
On Thursday at 12pm, Winde will host a digital press conference to discuss the provincial government's first step towards economic recovery in the tourism industry with the launch of a new domestic tourism campaign.
He'll be joined by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier, Wesgro CEO Tim Harris, and the CEO of the CTICC Taubie Motlhabane.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
