Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
We can't wait to hear the excitement of our customers, the smell of popcorn...we're on the edge of our seats!Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
So what will going to the movies look like under the new normal?
Burrows says they'll be implementing a host of Covid-19 protocols all of which had to be approved by government.
First of all we will be encouraging online purchases which will eliminate the need for cash in cinema.Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
Secondly, you'll be temperature checked when you arrive at the door.Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
Almost 80% of our cinemas have sanitisation stations, where people can resanitize.Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
1.5 social distancing is standard, we've actually got markers on the floor...and we've done social distancing in our cinema seats.Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
We've booked two seats with two buffer seats and the seats in front of you and behind you have been blocked off. So you've got way more that 1.5 metres around you.Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro
Don't let time run out on you, book now to see #TENET in Nu Metro cinemas TOMORROW!! #WeAreBack .#goBIGagain— Nu Metro (@numetro) August 27, 2020
Book Now - https://t.co/XiNPVs0F2y pic.twitter.com/vknEfCCEis
NuMetro competitors Ster-Kinekor is also preparing to welcome guests back from Friday.
Welcome back to the big SKreen. The popcorn's popping and the slush is on ice. We'll be opening our doors for you TOMORROW! We've missed you and can't wait to share some great moments at their greatest again! Bookings now open: https://t.co/kN0v4T8T1f #DoMoviesRight #SterKinekor pic.twitter.com/C8ps3QjeUR— Ster-Kinekor (@sterkinekor) August 27, 2020
Click below to find out more about how visiting the cinema will look under the new normal:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test
Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.Read More
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime
Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test can't tell if you've had the virus or not - academic
Occupational Health and Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Jonny Myers says antibodies leave the human body after 30 days.Read More
'Some people were training without masks' - My first lockdown gym experience
Journalist Kelly Anderson tells John Maytham about her first trip back to the gym under Level 2 lockdown regulations...Read More
Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months
Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.Read More
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'
Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.Read More
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More