Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday





We can't wait to hear the excitement of our customers, the smell of popcorn...we're on the edge of our seats! Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

So what will going to the movies look like under the new normal?

Burrows says they'll be implementing a host of Covid-19 protocols all of which had to be approved by government.

First of all we will be encouraging online purchases which will eliminate the need for cash in cinema. Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

Secondly, you'll be temperature checked when you arrive at the door. Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

Almost 80% of our cinemas have sanitisation stations, where people can resanitize. Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

1.5 social distancing is standard, we've actually got markers on the floor...and we've done social distancing in our cinema seats. Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

We've booked two seats with two buffer seats and the seats in front of you and behind you have been blocked off. So you've got way more that 1.5 metres around you. Chantelle Burrows, Marketing and content executive - Nu Metro

Don't let time run out on you, book now to see #TENET in Nu Metro cinemas TOMORROW!! #WeAreBack .#goBIGagain



Book Now - https://t.co/XiNPVs0F2y pic.twitter.com/vknEfCCEis — Nu Metro (@numetro) August 27, 2020

NuMetro competitors Ster-Kinekor is also preparing to welcome guests back from Friday.

Welcome back to the big SKreen. The popcorn's popping and the slush is on ice. We'll be opening our doors for you TOMORROW! We've missed you and can't wait to share some great moments at their greatest again! Bookings now open: https://t.co/kN0v4T8T1f #DoMoviesRight #SterKinekor pic.twitter.com/C8ps3QjeUR — Ster-Kinekor (@sterkinekor) August 27, 2020

