[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobic sentiment online - Digital Forensic Research lab responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:37
The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:40
Banking association of SA on the R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 12:41
At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
Today at 12:45
Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police. -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and Criminology.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Moyo, sports analyst
Today at 12:56
Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
Home Affairs clarifies services offered under lockdown level 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Player
Today at 13:45
Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda
Today at 14:10
Style and Design - Thrift Shopping
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
DA on City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA MP
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19? John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown... 27 August 2020 12:11 PM
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced... 27 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

27 August 2020 11:56 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
USA
Shootings
#BlackLivesMatter
Kenosha protests

The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.

A video of 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times at point-blank range by police officers began spreading far and wide on social media. The incident had taken place in Kenosha City, Wisconsin in the USA on Sunday.

RELATED: VIDEO Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

On the back of recent #BlackLivesMatter protests highlighting the killing of George Floyd when a police officer kept his foot on Floyd's neck for several minutes leading to his death, protests erupted in Kenosha.

A 17-year-old identified as Kyle Rittenhouse can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Many people have taken to twitter highlighting how the teenager, Rittenhouse was allowed to walk around with this weapon, and police did nothing. In fact, one video shows police offering him water and telling him he was doing a good job.

Commentators noted that a black man would never have been allowed to walk around with a weapon.

WARNING: This video is not for sensitive viewers as it contains graphic scenes of violence.

Rittenhouse has been arrested for the alleged shooting and killing of two people and seriously injuring a third. He has been charged with intentional first-degree homicide.

The hashtag #TrumpsAmerica began trending as people weigh in on how the current administration in the US is fueling white supremacists and seeing a rise in white people arming themselves against others.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


27 August 2020 11:56 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
USA
Shootings
#BlackLivesMatter
Kenosha protests

Missing Image Placeholder

[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year....

26 August 2020 5:24 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio...

meal-1jpg

Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates

25 August 2020 11:27 AM

US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means

25 August 2020 11:08 AM

UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service.

Netflix binge watching 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second!

25 August 2020 11:03 AM

At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies.

jacob-blake-shooting-video-screengrabpng

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

25 August 2020 7:50 AM

Jacob Blake was reportedly shot 7 times in the back by police after he allegedly tried to break up a fight between two women.

The White House, Washington DC Pexels

[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden

24 August 2020 11:58 AM

The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.

Lindt

Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product

20 August 2020 3:42 PM

"The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town."

img-9514jpg

Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!

20 August 2020 10:16 AM

A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA

20 August 2020 9:25 AM

The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore.

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

19 August 2020 12:38 PM

"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

27 August 2020 9:40 AM

The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

200605-david-mabuza-edjpg

Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst

26 August 2020 5:45 PM

Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) any good.

Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

26 August 2020 2:18 PM

Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live.

Dan Plato

City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions

26 August 2020 12:21 PM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners.

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders

25 August 2020 7:45 PM

Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

25 August 2020 5:05 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding a fresh ban on booze.

