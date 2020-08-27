[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by
A video of 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times at point-blank range by police officers began spreading far and wide on social media. The incident had taken place in Kenosha City, Wisconsin in the USA on Sunday.
On the back of recent #BlackLivesMatter protests highlighting the killing of George Floyd when a police officer kept his foot on Floyd's neck for several minutes leading to his death, protests erupted in Kenosha.
A 17-year-old identified as Kyle Rittenhouse can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.
This is Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, an Illinois resident who was just charged with first-degree murder of two people last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This teen, whose social media history is full of misogyny and white supremacy, had easy access to an AR-15.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/OsfXzSHy5M
Many people have taken to twitter highlighting how the teenager, Rittenhouse was allowed to walk around with this weapon, and police did nothing. In fact, one video shows police offering him water and telling him he was doing a good job.
Commentators noted that a black man would never have been allowed to walk around with a weapon.
Don't you dare tell me there isn't racism in US law enforcement.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 26, 2020
Unarmed Jacob Blake, shot 7 times in the back for walking to his kids in his car
17 year old, Kyle Rittenhouse holding AR-15 style gun after murdering protestors and the police look onpic.twitter.com/JlwjRh1oOj
WARNING: This video is not for sensitive viewers as it contains graphic scenes of violence.
Got him! 17yo Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot 3 people, killing 2 (one shot in head) with an AR-15 in #Kenosha has been arrested and charged with 1st degree murder.— Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) August 26, 2020
Will he be an #RNC2020 speaker or will #TrumpChaos pardon him too?pic.twitter.com/xMIEJ9Znt8
Rittenhouse has been arrested for the alleged shooting and killing of two people and seriously injuring a third. He has been charged with intentional first-degree homicide.
The hashtag #TrumpsAmerica began trending as people weigh in on how the current administration in the US is fueling white supremacists and seeing a rise in white people arming themselves against others.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
