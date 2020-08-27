How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?





It's an industry that relies on personal service and human touch and as such the spa and wellness sector was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

But with restrictions being lifted and the economy gradually opening up are spa facilities able to operate as they once did?

John Maytham spoke to Joanne Lyons, spa manager at the Spa at the Twelve Apostles which reopened its doors under level 3 lockdown on 5 July.

We were a lot busier than I anticipated. It was so nice to have some guests again after being closed for three and a half months. Joanne Lyons, Spa manager - Spa at the Twelve Apostles

We have halved our guests that we do allow per day into the spa, the weekend are nice and busy we're at about 60%. Joanne Lyons, Spa manager - Spa at the Twelve Apostles

Lyons explains what measures they are taking to ensure the safety of staff and guests:

Every staff member will get their temperature taken on arrival as well as each and every single guest. Joanne Lyons, Spa manager - Spa at the Twelve Apostles

We only have one therapist per guest. Even if a guest is having two or three treatments we will keep them with the same therapist. Joanne Lyons, Spa manager - Spa at the Twelve Apostles

They wear disposable aprons, we have disposable bed covers...we remove every single towel in the treatment room and it goes into a sealed bag and our laundry company takes that. Joanne Lyons, Spa manager - Spa at the Twelve Apostles

Listen to the full conversation below: