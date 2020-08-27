Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially





Eskom is unable to produce enough of its expensive electricity to meet even the weak demand of an economy suffering its deepest recession ever.

Have you considered moving “off the grid”?

How much would it cost to break free from Eskom, forever?

Load shedding? Lol! Let's have a warm cup of tea...

We ask because load shedding is seemingly getting worse – can you imagine the fiasco once the economy starts pumping again?

This year is probably going to be the worst year for load shedding since it started in 2007, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

In the tiniest of nutshells, without an “energy audit” and some cutbacks, the average three-bedroom suburban house would need a setup costing R300 000 to R350 000 to get off the grid.

Do an energy audit with some efficiency improvements and the same house would be rid of Eskom for about R215 000 to R240 000.

Jeremy van Wyk (in for John Maytham) interviewed Jan Vermeulen, a senior journalist at MyBroadband.

It won’t increase the value of the home by the same amount you pay for it. The idea is that the investment will pay for itself over a number of years… Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

You’re looking at, depending on how much energy you use, something over R200 000… [Without an energy audit and lifestyle change] you are looking at R350 000… Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Folks like Elon Musk… make batteries sexy… Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

A lot of people, out of principle, want to stick it to Eskom… [But] you can use grid power and when there’s load shedding, you just need the system to tide you over for a few hours… You can get an entry-level system for around R5000. Generators are available from R1500… Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over… Jan Vermeulen, senior journalist - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.