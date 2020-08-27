Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions





Well known conservationist, Arthur 'West' Mathewson was mauled to death on Wednesday by two of the white lionesses he kept at his lodge at Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Saps spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo about what happened:

The deceased apparently took a walk with the two lionesses, they immediately pounced on him and attacked him and unfortunately mauled him to death. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Provincial spokesperson - SAPS Limpopo

Apparently he used to walk with them, I don't know what happened on this particular day. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Provincial spokesperson - SAPS Limpopo

Following the incident, the lions named Tanner and Demi were taken to another game lodge on the orders of the Department of Environmental Affairs

The white lions are an endangered species, so they were not put down. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Provincial spokesperson - SAPS Limpopo

It's believed Mathewson's wife attempted to save her husband by trying to distract the animals.

Listen to the full conversation below: