City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney





The City plans to appeal the recent judgment by the Western Cape High Court prohibiting the municipality from carrying out evictions and demolitions without a court order.

On Tuesday, the High Court ruled that evictions and demolitions cannot take place without judicial oversight.

Barnaschone says the landmark ruling has far-reaching implications for commercial property owners in the metro.

He predicts that the court case will land up in the apex court because of the precedent it potentially sets.

I would suspect that because of the severity of the implications of this judgment, it will eventually land up in the Constitutional Court. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

The case was brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the eviction of a Khayelitsha man while naked last month, among other contentious incidents.

The SAHRC made arguments based on provisions within the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act.

Meanwhile, the City relied on the concept of counter-spoliation, which it says is a well-established common law principle.

Counter-spoliation is a legal remedy that allows a person to forcibly reclaim possession of property unlawfully taken from them under certain conditions.

However, the Western Cape High Court found that the City had failed to establish their right to counter-spoliation, Barnaschone explains.

The court found that the City had acted illegally under the spoliation principle, and therefore they have to follow the PIE Act through the court to obtain a legal eviction order. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

The problem is that the PIE Act and the Trespass Act clash, as far as this is concerned... That's why the City of Cape Town wants to appeal the matter. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

The appeal would suspend this [court] order until such time that the appeal has been heard. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

The Constitutional Court needs to sort this out. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

This ruling has got far-reaching effects... One must be vigilant, especially all these commercial properties that are standing empty right now. Nic Barnaschone, Director - Barnaschone Attorneys

