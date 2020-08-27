Streaming issues? Report here
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Corruption
Corruption Watch
Government tenders
tenders
covid-19 tender fraud

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

In a win for full disclosure and transparency, government has published the full list of Covid-19 tender contracts.

All companies that received government contracts for Covid-19 tenders have now been published online (on the National Treasury website) the Office of the Presidency has announced this week.

The lists include Covid-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and more than 70 public entities.

Lester Kiewit talks to the head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch, Karam Singh.

This is something that we have been calling for since the beginning of the state of national disaster that one of the big challenges, and corruption risks, we have around procurement is the lack of transparency in the system and the inability to effectively monitor what's going on.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

He says that lack of information was felt by civil society but also within government.

Once you have got these publications of these lists it makes the process much easier. Why officials didn't anticipate these risks from inception still baffles the mind.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

He acknowledges that the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented and enabling emergency procurement to take place has been an issue globally.

In a system with healthy governance and a good procurement system, the process of implementing measures to facilitate emergency procedures is aimed at making the process easier and more responsive to a public health pandemic.

The problem is if you try to insert now emergency provisions on top of a system that is already deeply flawed, deeply corrupt, and not transparent, you are only going to deepen that state of affairs.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

There were already serious problems with the procurement system prior to Covid-19 and added risks of emergency procurement procedures under Covid-19 should have been foreseen, he notes.

Given corruption prosection's dismal history, Singh does warn against expectations of any fast prosecutions of tender corruption during Covid-19.

To think that we are now going to have a quick-fire set of prosecutions relating to Covid corruption is not a realistic expectation at this stage.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

However he says regarding more general corruption and the state capture project, without the Zondo Commission, there would not have been this level of exposure of corruption.

But to go beyond political will, do we have the resources and capacity to do these prosections? Is there enough funding for the NPA?

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

He asks, are dedicated courts needed to deal with corruption cases?

These are the bolder kind of initiatives that are seriously on the table now and we need to see the commitment from government to see action that matches the strong rhetoric.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

He says this is the test of the staying power of the ANC going forward.

The challenge is the NEC sit as implicated persons, so if you start going down that list of people within the NEC, you'll find that the majority of them have comments against their name relating to existing scandals.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

WIll the ANC NEC give that power to its Integrity Commission to do the work that needs to be done, he asks.

I think it is optimistic but its what has to happen and goes back to the battle for the soul of the ANC and for the ANC to prove itself that it is a party that can be trusted going forward. It does not have that kind of legitimacy at the moment.

Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

Listen to the interview with Karam Singh below:


27 August 2020 1:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Corruption
Corruption Watch
Government tenders
tenders
covid-19 tender fraud

