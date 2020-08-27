Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Award winning bassist Chadleigh Gowar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death. 27 August 2020 2:41 PM
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration' Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule. 27 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede's appointment President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government's fight against gender-based violen... 27 August 2020 2:04 PM
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind' Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! "You don't have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over," says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced... 27 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads

It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.

“Trending” motoring articles:

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar has updated its F-Type.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro De Siena - a regular on CapeTalk – who drove around in one this past week.

I’m actually talking to you right now from inside the cockpit of the brand-new Jaguar F-Type R Coupe… They’ve arrived on South African roads. Fans of the car are beginning to spot it.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
2018 Jaguar F-Type (Brussels Motor Show).

The F-Type is not cheap.

You can buy an entry-level F-Type for R1.2 million, but the one De Siena reviewed comes at around R2.4 million.

Its five-litre supercharged V8 engine can generate 423 kW of power and propel the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Its top speed is 300 km/h.

When the [original] F-Type came out, I thought it was one of the most beautiful cars ever made… It [the new F-Type] is wonderful to look at from any angle…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It is really, really powerful… If you’ve got the road for yourself, you can have a bit of fun… For looks and appeal, it’s very hard to beat this F-Type.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Jaguar struggles a bit with brand-strength in South Africa. There is a bias towards German brands… there won’t be too many of these on our roads.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (skip to 2:00).


More from Lifestyle

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher

27 August 2020 3:11 PM

Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.

Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

27 August 2020 11:36 AM

Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Read More arrow_forward

200601-ultra-liquor-edjpg

We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads

26 August 2020 12:57 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake news panic.

Read More arrow_forward

Drinking driving keys whisky whiskey brandy drunk diu 123rf

Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers

26 August 2020 11:22 AM

The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers.

Read More arrow_forward

Grey whale tourism hermanus 123rf

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).

Read More arrow_forward

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

25 August 2020 2:11 PM

Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.

Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

bar-restaurant-hospitality-sector-drinks-alcohol-tourism-sectory-123rf

10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body

24 August 2020 2:44 PM

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be revoked.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Vacation holiday cancelled tourism covid-19 lockdown 123rf 123rfbusiness

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Read More arrow_forward

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

27 August 2020 11:36 AM

Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Read More arrow_forward

premier-in-mitchells-plainjpg

Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery

27 August 2020 11:07 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced by SMMEs due to the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

27 August 2020 9:40 AM

The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).

Read More arrow_forward

credit-cardjpg

Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point

26 August 2020 8:19 PM

Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.

Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Read More arrow_forward

Manganese Nodule deep sea mining

Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:15 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Read More arrow_forward

Grey whale tourism hermanus 123rf

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).

Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Rooftop solar off the electricity grid 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

27 August 2020 11:36 AM

Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

27 August 2020 9:40 AM

The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).

Read More arrow_forward

rumours fact-checking fact checking fake africa check 123rf

Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime

26 August 2020 1:08 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news.

Read More arrow_forward

Grey whale tourism hermanus 123rf

It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).

Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Read More arrow_forward

kfc-sloganpng

No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC

25 August 2020 8:01 PM

Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

25 August 2020 9:58 AM

With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment

Politics Local

[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

World Politics

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa confirms R1.6bn set aside to fight GBV, femicide in SA

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

Lamola: There’s a need for speedy prosecutions to deal with corruption

27 August 2020 1:58 PM

Court orders NMB council to hold meeting to elect mayor within 7 days

27 August 2020 1:56 PM

