Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar has updated its F-Type.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro De Siena - a regular on CapeTalk – who drove around in one this past week.
I’m actually talking to you right now from inside the cockpit of the brand-new Jaguar F-Type R Coupe… They’ve arrived on South African roads. Fans of the car are beginning to spot it.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The F-Type is not cheap.
You can buy an entry-level F-Type for R1.2 million, but the one De Siena reviewed comes at around R2.4 million.
Its five-litre supercharged V8 engine can generate 423 kW of power and propel the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.
Its top speed is 300 km/h.
When the [original] F-Type came out, I thought it was one of the most beautiful cars ever made… It [the new F-Type] is wonderful to look at from any angle…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
It is really, really powerful… If you’ve got the road for yourself, you can have a bit of fun… For looks and appeal, it’s very hard to beat this F-Type.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Jaguar struggles a bit with brand-strength in South Africa. There is a bias towards German brands… there won’t be too many of these on our roads.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (skip to 2:00).
