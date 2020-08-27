Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads





British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar has updated its F-Type.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro De Siena - a regular on CapeTalk – who drove around in one this past week.

I’m actually talking to you right now from inside the cockpit of the brand-new Jaguar F-Type R Coupe… They’ve arrived on South African roads. Fans of the car are beginning to spot it. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The F-Type is not cheap.

You can buy an entry-level F-Type for R1.2 million, but the one De Siena reviewed comes at around R2.4 million.

Its five-litre supercharged V8 engine can generate 423 kW of power and propel the car from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Its top speed is 300 km/h.

When the [original] F-Type came out, I thought it was one of the most beautiful cars ever made… It [the new F-Type] is wonderful to look at from any angle… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It is really, really powerful… If you’ve got the road for yourself, you can have a bit of fun… For looks and appeal, it’s very hard to beat this F-Type. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Jaguar struggles a bit with brand-strength in South Africa. There is a bias towards German brands… there won’t be too many of these on our roads. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

