Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), has been studying these accounts that have been deliberately pushing Afrophobic hashtag campaigns.
RELATED: There must be disciplinary action if EFF member posed as 'racist' Tracy Zille
DFRLab’s investigation has found that a key agitator in this campaign is a Twitter account by the name of uLerato_Pillay.
The Twitter account, and many of its affiliates, promote South African nationalism and the removal of fellow Africans from the country.
The use hashtags such as #PutSouthAfricansFirst, #ZimbabweansMustFall, #NigeriansMustGo to spread hateful comments and Afrophobic vitriol.
Le Roux says these fake Twitter accounts use these hashtags as a "dog whistle for xenophobes".
The hashtags often trend on the platform because the accounts have managed to bypass Twitter's algorithm.
As a result, many regular Twitter users are tricked into engaging in these themes and narratives, which are often thoughtlessly published by mainstream media.
Le Roux explains that these shady Twitter accounts are reminiscent of the days of the UK's Bell Pottinger fightback campaign for the Gupta family a couple of years ago.
I've been looking at some of these accounts as far back as 2016 when the Gupta bots were still around.Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory
The accounts have changed and morphed over the years... What we're seeing now is a smart and concerted way of gaming Twitter's algorithms into getting specific hashtags to trend.Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory
They are timing the use of some of these hashtags in the early hours of the morning when there are few users online. That tricks Twitter's algorithm into thinking these topics and hashtags are worth putting on the trends list.Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory
The problem really comes in when the traditional media takes topics straight from Twitter uncritically. We saw some of that during News24's reporting on conspiracy theories that were pushed by certain Twitter accounts.Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos
The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer.Read More
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2.Read More
Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage
A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions
Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.Read More
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'
Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.Read More
City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney
Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?
John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown...Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
More from Lifestyle
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake news panic.Read More
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers
The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers.Read More
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'
"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body
Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be revoked.Read More