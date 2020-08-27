Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher





Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), has been studying these accounts that have been deliberately pushing Afrophobic hashtag campaigns.

DFRLab’s investigation has found that a key agitator in this campaign is a Twitter account by the name of uLerato_Pillay.

The Twitter account, and many of its affiliates, promote South African nationalism and the removal of fellow Africans from the country.

The use hashtags such as #PutSouthAfricansFirst, #ZimbabweansMustFall, #NigeriansMustGo to spread hateful comments and Afrophobic vitriol.

Le Roux says these fake Twitter accounts use these hashtags as a "dog whistle for xenophobes".

The hashtags often trend on the platform because the accounts have managed to bypass Twitter's algorithm.

As a result, many regular Twitter users are tricked into engaging in these themes and narratives, which are often thoughtlessly published by mainstream media.

Le Roux explains that these shady Twitter accounts are reminiscent of the days of the UK's Bell Pottinger fightback campaign for the Gupta family a couple of years ago.

I've been looking at some of these accounts as far back as 2016 when the Gupta bots were still around. Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory

The accounts have changed and morphed over the years... What we're seeing now is a smart and concerted way of gaming Twitter's algorithms into getting specific hashtags to trend. Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory

They are timing the use of some of these hashtags in the early hours of the morning when there are few users online. That tricks Twitter's algorithm into thinking these topics and hashtags are worth putting on the trends list. Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory

The problem really comes in when the traditional media takes topics straight from Twitter uncritically. We saw some of that during News24's reporting on conspiracy theories that were pushed by certain Twitter accounts. Jean Le Roux, Research Associate - Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Laboratory

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: