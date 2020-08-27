WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment





JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday dodged a question on whether he agreed with the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede by the African National Congress (ANC) to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Ramaphosa, responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen, said that the matter was being discussed within the structures of the ANC in a democratic manner.

The president also acknowledged that Gumede’s appointment as a Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) had “caused disquiet”.

Ramaphosa said that government had strengthened its resolve to fight corruption given the recent allegations of corruption related to the procurement of goods and services for the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that it was not his duty to investigate, arrest, and prosecute people for corruption but rather to strengthen law enforcement institutions.

Ramaphosa said that the allegations of corruption had caused a lot of outrage among South Africans. He said that the executive was also equally outraged by the allegations reported in the media.

“It has also caused outrage among you as Members of Parliament. It is disgraceful that at this time of national crisis, there are companies and individuals who seek to criminally benefit from our efforts to protect people’s health and to save lives,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa earlier condemned the sterilisation in public hospitals of HIV-positive women without their informed consent, saying that it was a violation of their basic human rights as set out in the Constitution.

“Anyone who participates in that has to be accountable and so that process is truly open to anyone to take up the matter. And I actually find it offensive that people could be coerced and forced to sterilise because that’s a violation of human rights,” Ramaphosa said.

The president earlier said that government had set aside R1.6 billion to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country.

Ramaphosa said that the numerous organisations that government had consulted with prior to the implementation of the National Strategic Plan to fight GBV asked that resources be made available to tackle the scourge in the country.

The implementation of the plan by Cabinet began on 1 May 2020. The strategic plan provides for a governance structure in the form of a multi-sectoral GBV and femicide council to lead the implementation of the plan.

Ramaphosa said that the civil society organisations had insisted that the funds should be properly allocated by the council with oversight in place.

Earlier, Ramaphosa's reply to oral questions in the National Assembly in the National Assembly on Thursday was disrupted by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This after EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi objected to the president continuing his address without EFF leader Julius Malema and deputy president Floyd Shivambu not being present in the virtual session.

Malema was later able to take part in the session.

Earlier, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone disagreed with Mkhaliphi and pleaded with Speaker Thandi Modise to continue with the session because DA members had logged in to the meeting prior to the session.

Modise said that she would not rule on the matter as Parliament’s IT team was looking at the challenges with accessing the meeting.

Ramaphosa is in Parliament to answer questions on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

The president is currently continuing his address.

