'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'
Over 100 members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have written a scathing letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule demanding the disbandment of a task team currently running ANCYl's affairs.
The letter also calls on all ANC members older than 35 to be removed from ANCYL structures.
A signatory to the letter and Western Cape ANCYL regional chair Luzuko Bashman speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.
Is their still a space for a youth league in the ANC, asks Kiewit?
Definitely there is a space for young people to lead themselves in society and in the ANC as well.Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape
Historically, it has always been young people who have been at the forefront of South Africa's struggles for justice, democracy, peace, and freedom, he says.
Even now young people are the majority in South Africa...and they are the most hard-hit by all the socio-economic challenges they face today.Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape
He agrees the ANCYL has been facing a number of challenges.
Part of the reason why the ANCYL has been facing so many challenges, and the ANC by the way, is because it has allowed itself to be engulfed in challenges of old people imposing themselves on young people.Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape
There is a clear definition of what is regarded as a youth, he clarifies.
If you look currently now, this moment calls for regeneration in the movement There is general complacency in society around matters of corruption, around the social distance between the movement and the people, and around general issues of service delivery.Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape
Listen to the interview with Luzako Bashman below:
More from Local
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.Read More
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions
Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment
President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney
Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?
John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown...Read More
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday
Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.Read More
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced by SMMEs due to the lockdown.Read More
CT gogo beats Covid after 40 days on high-flow oxygen, total 63 days in hospital
Catherine Qonyiweyo was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital after spending 40 days on the high-flow oxygen machine and a total of two months in hospital.Read More
Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test
Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.Read More
More from Politics
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment
President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by
The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.Read More
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'
The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'
Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.Read More
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst
Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) any good.Read More
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'
Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live.Read More
City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners.Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More