'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Is the ANC pushing for a third alcohol ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dean MacPherson - DA
Today at 16:20
Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
SA First on Corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons - SA First
Today at 17:46
Award winning bassist Chadleigh Gowar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chadleigh Gowar
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death. 27 August 2020 2:41 PM
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration' Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule. 27 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violen... 27 August 2020 2:04 PM
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind' Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced... 27 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'

27 August 2020 2:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANCYL
ANC

Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.

Over 100 members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have written a scathing letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule demanding the disbandment of a task team currently running ANCYl's affairs.

The letter also calls on all ANC members older than 35 to be removed from ANCYL structures.

A signatory to the letter and Western Cape ANCYL regional chair Luzuko Bashman speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Is their still a space for a youth league in the ANC, asks Kiewit?

Definitely there is a space for young people to lead themselves in society and in the ANC as well.

Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

Historically, it has always been young people who have been at the forefront of South Africa's struggles for justice, democracy, peace, and freedom, he says.

Even now young people are the majority in South Africa...and they are the most hard-hit by all the socio-economic challenges they face today.

Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

He agrees the ANCYL has been facing a number of challenges.

Part of the reason why the ANCYL has been facing so many challenges, and the ANC by the way, is because it has allowed itself to be engulfed in challenges of old people imposing themselves on young people.

Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

There is a clear definition of what is regarded as a youth, he clarifies.

If you look currently now, this moment calls for regeneration in the movement There is general complacency in society around matters of corruption, around the social distance between the movement and the people, and around general issues of service delivery.

Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

Listen to the interview with Luzako Bashman below:


27 August 2020 2:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANCYL
ANC

More from Local

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher

27 August 2020 3:11 PM

Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lionjpg

Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions

27 August 2020 2:41 PM

Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney

27 August 2020 1:40 PM

Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?

27 August 2020 12:11 PM

John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-in-mitchells-plainjpg

Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery

27 August 2020 11:07 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced by SMMEs due to the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aunty-cathyjpg

CT gogo beats Covid after 40 days on high-flow oxygen, total 63 days in hospital

27 August 2020 10:11 AM

Catherine Qonyiweyo was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital after spending 40 days on the high-flow oxygen machine and a total of two months in hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test

27 August 2020 10:04 AM

Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-kenosha-shootingspng

[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

27 August 2020 11:56 AM

The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

27 August 2020 9:40 AM

The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated

26 August 2020 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nedbank-signjpg

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

26 August 2020 7:02 PM

Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200605-david-mabuza-edjpg

Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst

26 August 2020 5:45 PM

Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) any good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

26 August 2020 2:18 PM

Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan Plato

City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions

26 August 2020 12:21 PM

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray

25 August 2020 8:49 PM

The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa dodges question on Gumede’s appointment

Politics Local

[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by

World Politics

Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa confirms R1.6bn set aside to fight GBV, femicide in SA

27 August 2020 2:04 PM

Lamola: There’s a need for speedy prosecutions to deal with corruption

27 August 2020 1:58 PM

Court orders NMB council to hold meeting to elect mayor within 7 days

27 August 2020 1:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA