'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'





Over 100 members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have written a scathing letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule demanding the disbandment of a task team currently running ANCYl's affairs.

The letter also calls on all ANC members older than 35 to be removed from ANCYL structures.

A signatory to the letter and Western Cape ANCYL regional chair Luzuko Bashman speaks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Is their still a space for a youth league in the ANC, asks Kiewit?

Definitely there is a space for young people to lead themselves in society and in the ANC as well. Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

Historically, it has always been young people who have been at the forefront of South Africa's struggles for justice, democracy, peace, and freedom, he says.

Even now young people are the majority in South Africa...and they are the most hard-hit by all the socio-economic challenges they face today. Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

He agrees the ANCYL has been facing a number of challenges.

Part of the reason why the ANCYL has been facing so many challenges, and the ANC by the way, is because it has allowed itself to be engulfed in challenges of old people imposing themselves on young people. Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

There is a clear definition of what is regarded as a youth, he clarifies.

If you look currently now, this moment calls for regeneration in the movement There is general complacency in society around matters of corruption, around the social distance between the movement and the people, and around general issues of service delivery. Luzuko Bashman, Regional chairperson - ANCYL Western Cape

Listen to the interview with Luzako Bashman below: