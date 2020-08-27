Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage





Yoshi the loggerhead turtle has found herself a new home, nearly three years after being released off Cape Point.

The giant loggerhead was fitted with a satellite transmitter in 2017 to allow conservationists to keep tabs on her and now it seems that after her extensive travels she's settled down along the Eighty Mile Beach in Western Australia.

Yoshi was rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel and handed over to the Two Oceans Aquarium in 1997 weighing just 2kg.

She was nursed back to health and when she was released weighed a very healthy 180kg.

Yoshi’s 40 011km swim is the longest recorded sea turtle journey ever tracked, in both distance and in time.

It is also the longest distance tracked for any marine animal.

The aquarium's Maryke Musson explains more about the tag that is helping them track Yoshi.

We've never had a tag last this long! It's a satellite tag which then sends little transmissions when the tag is exposed to air. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

So as soon as it's outside of water it will look for a satellite, and so if there is a satellite it will send a little message and we get a position from where that tag transmitted from. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Since Yoshi's release, we've received over 26 000 of these little messages. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Musson says usually the tags last about 14 months, but Yoshi's is still transmitting signals after more than two years.

Every day is like an extra present to us! Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

The Australians have been really excited about Yoshi and they wanted to retag her so we can follow her for an extra couple of years. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Yoshi's certainly been making good headway in her journey to Australia, averaging around 40km per day.

That like 980 consecutive marathons she's done since she was released. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

And now it seems after her epic journey that Yoshi has found a new home down under.

She got to this area called 80 Mile Beach, which is beautiful, very remote, and she decided, this is it, I like it here! And she's been there for two and a half, going on three months. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

