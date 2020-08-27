Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
US Fed announces new inflation policy and what it could mean for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 19:08
A definite date for the reopening of international travel is needed - Travel Agents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer. 27 August 2020 6:03 PM
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2. 27 August 2020 3:57 PM
Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017. 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration' Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule. 27 August 2020 2:14 PM
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind' Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent. 27 August 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Business
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October

27 August 2020 3:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Department of Home Affairs
Smart IDs
Yusuf Simons
temporary IDs
DHA

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2.

All temporary identity (ID) certificates issued during the lockdown period that have not yet expired are now valid up to 31 October 2020.

Anyone who has been issued with temporary ID during lockdown will now be able to apply for a new ID smartcard or a green barcoded ID book, says provincial DHA manager Yusuf Simons.

In addition, first-time applicants will be able to apply for a new ID.

Here's a list of the services now offered by Home Affairs:

  • ID applications for all first-time applicants and school learners
  • Marriage registration
  • Birth registration
  • Death registration
  • Collection of IDs
  • Applications for amendments and rectifications of personal details
  • Applications for temporary IDs
  • Applications for certain categories of passports (for repatriation, essential workers, study and work abroad)

All people applying for smart IDs for the first time can apply, for example, naturalised citizens.

Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

Under level 2, if you have one temporary ID, on your second or third one, you can now apply for the smart ID card...

Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

You can move from a temporary ID to a smart card or a green book under level 2.

Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

Any temporary ID that is currently valid is now extended automatically until the end of October

Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

We still are not open for general smart card applications, for example, those that want to move from a green ID book to a smart ID.

Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


27 August 2020 3:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
Department of Home Affairs
Smart IDs
Yusuf Simons
temporary IDs
DHA

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos

27 August 2020 6:03 PM

The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-broken-123rf

Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher

27 August 2020 3:11 PM

Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lionjpg

Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions

27 August 2020 2:41 PM

Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC flag.jpg

'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'

27 August 2020 2:14 PM

Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney

27 August 2020 1:40 PM

Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'

27 August 2020 1:14 PM

Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?

27 August 2020 12:11 PM

John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday

27 August 2020 11:13 AM

Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

Politics Local

R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

Business Lifestyle

Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions

Local

EWN Highlights

Report lays bare the poor state of SA's municipalities

27 August 2020 5:29 PM

Eldorado Park community want police station overhauled after disabled teen shot

27 August 2020 3:58 PM

Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen

27 August 2020 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA