Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October

Anyone who has been issued with temporary ID during lockdown will now be able to apply for a new ID smartcard or a green barcoded ID book, says provincial DHA manager Yusuf Simons.

In addition, first-time applicants will be able to apply for a new ID.

Here's a list of the services now offered by Home Affairs:

ID applications for all first-time applicants and school learners

Marriage registration

Birth registration

Death registration

Collection of IDs

Applications for amendments and rectifications of personal details

Applications for temporary IDs

Applications for certain categories of passports (for repatriation, essential workers, study and work abroad)

All people applying for smart IDs for the first time can apply, for example, naturalised citizens. Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

Under level 2, if you have one temporary ID, on your second or third one, you can now apply for the smart ID card... Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

You can move from a temporary ID to a smart card or a green book under level 2. Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

Any temporary ID that is currently valid is now extended automatically until the end of October Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

We still are not open for general smart card applications, for example, those that want to move from a green ID book to a smart ID. Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs

