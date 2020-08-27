Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October
All temporary identity (ID) certificates issued during the lockdown period that have not yet expired are now valid up to 31 October 2020.
Anyone who has been issued with temporary ID during lockdown will now be able to apply for a new ID smartcard or a green barcoded ID book, says provincial DHA manager Yusuf Simons.
In addition, first-time applicants will be able to apply for a new ID.
Here's a list of the services now offered by Home Affairs:
- ID applications for all first-time applicants and school learners
- Marriage registration
- Birth registration
- Death registration
- Collection of IDs
- Applications for amendments and rectifications of personal details
- Applications for temporary IDs
- Applications for certain categories of passports (for repatriation, essential workers, study and work abroad)
All people applying for smart IDs for the first time can apply, for example, naturalised citizens.Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs
Under level 2, if you have one temporary ID, on your second or third one, you can now apply for the smart ID card...Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs
You can move from a temporary ID to a smart card or a green book under level 2.Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs
Any temporary ID that is currently valid is now extended automatically until the end of OctoberYusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs
We still are not open for general smart card applications, for example, those that want to move from a green ID book to a smart ID.Yusuf Simons, Western Cape Provincial Manager - Department of Home Affairs
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
