R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry

27 August 2020 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Proudly South African
Ubuntu
Kieno Kammies
internet security
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
relief fund
Covid-19 relief
Sautech
Riaan van Jaarsveld
hosting
IT-hosting

"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.

Proudly South African IT-hosting and internet security firm Sautech has launched a R25 million relief fund aimed at businesses in the tourism industry.

Tourism is toast.

It will provide free hosting services to qualifying businesses related to tourism, an industry mutilated by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Click here to apply for this generous offer.

There are a few questions you need to answer.

Sautech will contact you within two to three business days to provide more information on the requirements.

Kieno Kammies asked Sautech Director Riaan van Jaarsveld to elaborate on what the offer entails and also about the application process.

Tourism is one of the most-hit industries. We feel they need more support than anybody else… In phase-2 we’ll do the same for the entertainment industry.

Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech

Sautech has gone through Covid pretty much unscathed, so we’re providing [free] hosting services… All tourism businesses need some sort of platform to do bookings… Everybody is working remotely these days…

Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech

We’re getting so many applications… We evaluate them as they come in. You need to be a registered South African business… It could be a start-up… It’s not just for businesses with a foreseeable future… There’s no criteria and no limitation.

Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech

For us, it’s to give back… Hopefully, when the relief period expires, one or two clients we helped out… will continue with us… There’s no contract; this is pure relief… No terms and conditions. If clients want to move, they can move.

Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


