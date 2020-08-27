R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
Proudly South African IT-hosting and internet security firm Sautech has launched a R25 million relief fund aimed at businesses in the tourism industry.
It will provide free hosting services to qualifying businesses related to tourism, an industry mutilated by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Click here to apply for this generous offer.
There are a few questions you need to answer.
Sautech will contact you within two to three business days to provide more information on the requirements.
Kieno Kammies asked Sautech Director Riaan van Jaarsveld to elaborate on what the offer entails and also about the application process.
Tourism is one of the most-hit industries. We feel they need more support than anybody else… In phase-2 we’ll do the same for the entertainment industry.Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech
Sautech has gone through Covid pretty much unscathed, so we’re providing [free] hosting services… All tourism businesses need some sort of platform to do bookings… Everybody is working remotely these days…Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech
We’re getting so many applications… We evaluate them as they come in. You need to be a registered South African business… It could be a start-up… It’s not just for businesses with a foreseeable future… There’s no criteria and no limitation.Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech
For us, it’s to give back… Hopefully, when the relief period expires, one or two clients we helped out… will continue with us… There’s no contract; this is pure relief… No terms and conditions. If clients want to move, they can move.Riaan van Jaarsveld, Director - Sautech
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
