



Retail group Massmart said its half-year headline loss widened to R1.1 billion as it reported a steep drop in sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.

The retailer has been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.

RELATED: Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss

In March, Massmart closed its 23 DionWired outlets.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape, brought in from Walmart last September to head the troubled business.

RELATED: DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel

Slape discusses the impact of the varying lockdown restrictions on in-store sales and the accompanying surge in online business.

It's important to remember our entire builder's business was closed for the month of April... Whole sections of merchandise products in our Game and Makro stores were completely taped off... a very significant impact overall. Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart

I would say the restrictions set in place here in South Africa were probably among the most onerous that the Walmart group faced in any country. Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart

What we started to focus on is how do we set the business up for maximum success coming out of the lockdown and that's what I'm excited about... Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart

I do think that customer behaviour is beginning to shift increasingly to online and so I would expect this may be the beginning of a trend... I think we have a unique opportunity to leverage our store base to really create a more complete omni-channel experience... Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart

For more detail, listen to the discussion below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar