Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar
Retail group Massmart said its half-year headline loss widened to R1.1 billion as it reported a steep drop in sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.
The retailer has been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.
RELATED: Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
In March, Massmart closed its 23 DionWired outlets.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape, brought in from Walmart last September to head the troubled business.
RELATED: DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
Slape discusses the impact of the varying lockdown restrictions on in-store sales and the accompanying surge in online business.
It's important to remember our entire builder's business was closed for the month of April... Whole sections of merchandise products in our Game and Makro stores were completely taped off... a very significant impact overall.Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
I would say the restrictions set in place here in South Africa were probably among the most onerous that the Walmart group faced in any country.Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
What we started to focus on is how do we set the business up for maximum success coming out of the lockdown and that's what I'm excited about...Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
I do think that customer behaviour is beginning to shift increasingly to online and so I would expect this may be the beginning of a trend... I think we have a unique opportunity to leverage our store base to really create a more complete omni-channel experience...Mitch Slape, CEO - Massmart
For more detail, listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar
More from Business
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
Winde visits local businesses as Western Cape govt focuses on economic recovery
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited a few businesses in Mitchell's Plain on Wednesday to learn more about the challenges faced by SMMEs due to the lockdown.Read More
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'
The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).Read More
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point
Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin.Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it
Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need moreRead More