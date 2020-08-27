Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
Distell produces some of South Africa's favourite tipples including Klipdrift, Savanna and Amarula.
The company's lost billions through the lockdown alcohol sale bans. What does the future look like?
On The Money Show, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton quantifies the "dramatic" impact of the bans and speculates about recovery for the alcohol industry.
Just in our financial year as well, we reported that government generates 59c in every rand of revenue we generate in various forms of tax. That amounted to R8.7 billion which was made up of excise tax, income tax or PAYE and of course VAT and alcohol levy.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
And, as you rightly pointed out, we estimated through the lockdowns we lost about 100 million litres in sales or about R4.6 billion in revenue!Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
My rough estimate is probably 1.5 billion of that was lost taxes to government.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Since the booze ban was lifted Distell is busy meeting unprecedented demand, in the short term, he says.
I think that's as a result of perhaps consumers perhaps being worried about any further bans, so there's been quite a lot of stockpiling.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
It's been pretty frenetic... We'd like to see some level of normality and stability return, including in consumer behaviour around responsible consumption of alcohol.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Bruce Whitfield asks whether Distell could return to the production levels of say, January, with a clear conscience?
This is Rushton's response:
No... I think obviously short-term, this is a pretty important period as we lead into the typical December period, so we do have to ramp up to seasonality of demand... and we do have to make up for lost ground...Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Having said that, we don't know the extent to which our consumer demand will be dampened by the broader economic environment - the loss of jobs, loss of confidence - so we don't know what that new norm looks like.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
We will also continue to support low- and no-alcohol offerings. In fact, from a pure responsibility point of view, we want to do that anyway.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
He says Distell is in a strong position to rebound in an environment where consumers are looking for value.
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
