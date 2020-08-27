Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban. 27 August 2020 7:14 PM
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer. 27 August 2020 6:03 PM
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2. 27 August 2020 3:57 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward' Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come f... 27 August 2020 5:16 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Business
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to driv... 27 August 2020 3:11 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Opinion
The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.

Distell produces some of South Africa's favourite tipples including Klipdrift, Savanna and Amarula.

The company's lost billions through the lockdown alcohol sale bans. What does the future look like?

On The Money Show, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton quantifies the "dramatic" impact of the bans and speculates about recovery for the alcohol industry.

Just in our financial year as well, we reported that government generates 59c in every rand of revenue we generate in various forms of tax. That amounted to R8.7 billion which was made up of excise tax, income tax or PAYE and of course VAT and alcohol levy.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

And, as you rightly pointed out, we estimated through the lockdowns we lost about 100 million litres in sales or about R4.6 billion in revenue!

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

My rough estimate is probably 1.5 billion of that was lost taxes to government.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Since the booze ban was lifted Distell is busy meeting unprecedented demand, in the short term, he says.

I think that's as a result of perhaps consumers perhaps being worried about any further bans, so there's been quite a lot of stockpiling.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

It's been pretty frenetic... We'd like to see some level of normality and stability return, including in consumer behaviour around responsible consumption of alcohol.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Bruce Whitfield asks whether Distell could return to the production levels of say, January, with a clear conscience?

This is Rushton's response:

No... I think obviously short-term, this is a pretty important period as we lead into the typical December period, so we do have to ramp up to seasonality of demand... and we do have to make up for lost ground...

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

Having said that, we don't know the extent to which our consumer demand will be dampened by the broader economic environment - the loss of jobs, loss of confidence - so we don't know what that new norm looks like.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

We will also continue to support low- and no-alcohol offerings. In fact, from a pure responsibility point of view, we want to do that anyway.

Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell

He says Distell is in a strong position to rebound in an environment where consumers are looking for value.

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO


