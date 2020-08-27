'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward'





Parliamentarians want National Treasury to investigate De Lille's role in the Beitbridge Border fence tender saga.

This comes after Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was briefed by officials from National Treasury and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned her involvement in the procurement process for the construction of the fence which cost a whopping R40 million.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for De Lille to be fired for her alleged involvement in selecting the contractor for the fence project.

The minister says she not surprised by the DA's comments, given her fraught history with the party.

She has denied any wrongdoing and says has taken action against department officials implicated in the Beitbridge corruption scandal, among others.

De Lille says she has no problem with being held accountable for the tender saga, adding that she inherited a department steeped in controversy.

They are now working with the DG that I suspended recently. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I'm on a mission to fight corruption in this country. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I've asked anybody with any evidence that I have personally benefitted from Beitbridge to come forward with the evidence. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I will be working with the National Treasury. If there is any investigation, I will give my full cooperation. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Listen to Minister Patricia de Lille on CapeTalk: