Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it
On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu gave a briefing on the outcome of this week’s Cabinet meeting.
Mthembu told the media that Cabinet has not discussed a ban on the sale of alcohol with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC).
The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims that there is a strong lobby within the ANC to introduce another ban on alcohol sales.
Earlier this week, a false Whatsapp message claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa would be banning booze again.
Despite assurances from Minister Mthembu, DA MP Dean MacPherson says he's not convinced.
Quite frankly, I'm not interested in what Minister Mthembu has to say, I'm more interested in what the public comments are by key members in the ANC because they will determine what the government does at the end of the dayDean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
MacPherson says the party has been ‘reliably informed’ that some senior ANC members are pushing for another ban.
He says a number of top ANC officials have made concerning public comments about the resumption of alcohol sales since last week.
Police Minister Bheki Cele, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, and the Gauteng Health department have all been vocally opposed to alcohol, he tells CapeTalk.
MacPherson, the DA's shadow minister of trade and industry, claims the ANC calls the shots when it comes to key government decisions.
What the government says and what the ANC wants are normally two different things, that's why we're very focused on the discussion happening within the ANC.Dean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
My information to date has been pretty good from my sources within the government, and it makes sense when you measure it against the utterances of various key voices in this debate.Dean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
As long as the ANC has been in its existence, they've always had an ideological opposition to alcohol, along with their allies.Dean MacPherson, DA Shadow Minister of Trade and Industry
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Politics
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
'Anyone with evidence that I have benefited Beitbridge tender must come forward'
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has challenged anyone with evidence of her alleged corruption to come forward.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'
Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by
The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle.Read More
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'
The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP).Read More
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated
Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away'Read More
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'
Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms.Read More
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst
Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) any good.Read More
More from Local
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos
The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer.Read More
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2.Read More
Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage
A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.Read More
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions
Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.Read More
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'
Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.Read More
City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney
Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.Read More
Why govt didn't publish list of Covid-19 tenders from outset 'baffles the mind'
Corruption Watch's Karam Singh says publications of these lists it makes the process of procurement more transparent.Read More
How's business looking for the spa sector since Covid-19?
John Maytham finds out whether the spa industry has been able to rejuvenate since reopening under level 3 of lockdown...Read More