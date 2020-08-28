Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown





There are so many examples of businesses 'pivoting' since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented and new and innovative ways of doing business emerge.

Fashion for special occasions such as weddings and matric balls have definitely taken a hit.

Although weddings may take place, guest numbers are limited to a maximum of 50. Most schools have cancelled their 2020 Matric farewell dances.

This has been a major setback for dressmakers and designers who rely on customers looking for custom-made dresses for these special occasions.

John Maytham speaks to dressmaker Natalia Trisolino of Natalia Trisoline Bridal and Evening Wear, who managed to keep head above water by using her skills to cater to a different market.

She says there certainly haven't been many occasions over the past five months.

Like many people, we heard there was a three-week lockdown and your first thought was a three-week holiday and then life will go back to normal, and once that didn't quite work out that way, we quickly realised...our industry and our businesses will take a knock. Natalia Trisolino, Dressmaker and designer - Natalia Trisolino Bridal and Evening Wear and Mila Grace Store

She says they released they had to think creatively using the skills they had to still bring in income.

So we really had to rethink the way we do business in a modern-day with the current challenges we had. Natalia Trisolino, Dressmaker and designer - Natalia Trisolino Bridal and Evening Wear and Mila Grace Store

Using her design skills, she pivoted the business from an occassion-wear boutique to having alongside that, opening an online store for children's wear.

She started Mila Grace Store, a boutique for little kids offering 'bespoke fashion for little ones.'

Named after her daughter, this is an offering that would not be dependent on a particular event, she explains.

It has meant an adjustment in skills and also an adjustment in mindset. Natalia Trisolino, Dressmaker and designer - Natalia Trisolino Bridal and Evening Wear and Mila Grace Store

She says there have been a few orders for matric ball gowns.

There are the handful who have said 'just in case', which I do love because we are hopeful that in the next few months things might change. Natalia Trisolino, Dressmaker and designer - Natalia Trisolino Bridal and Evening Wear and Mila Grace Store

Listen to the interview below: