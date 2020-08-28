Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert





As tree pollen counts start to rise across the country, residents are advised not to mistake allergy symptoms for the coronavirus.

Dr. Jonny Peter, who heads the Allergy and Immunology Unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Lung Institute, says there are key differences between allergies and Covid-19.

Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is characterised by "itchiness' - an itchy nose, itchy eyes or even a scratchy throat.

Peter says these symptoms are not very common with Covid-19, which is associated with fever, intense headaches, and body aches.

He says allergy sufferers must take their chronic medication or antihistamines as required to treat their symptoms during this time.

In addition, Peter predicts that mask-wearing could bring some added relief and protection from pollen this year.

That's what we are concerned about at the moment, that everybody who has got a symptom [will think they have] got coronavirus. Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute

Pollen season is staring. What we always see in the Cape at the end of August is tree pollen climbing.... Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute

That can give people, snotty noses, running noses, sneezing, and then they'll be worried that they have Covid-19 but there ae key differences. Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute

When you wear a mask, it covers your nose and your mouth, it could potentially protect you from getting pollen into your nose. Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute

I'm interested to see whether or not people find that mask-wearing actually helps their allergies this season. Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute

