Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert
As tree pollen counts start to rise across the country, residents are advised not to mistake allergy symptoms for the coronavirus.
Dr. Jonny Peter, who heads the Allergy and Immunology Unit at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Lung Institute, says there are key differences between allergies and Covid-19.
Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is characterised by "itchiness' - an itchy nose, itchy eyes or even a scratchy throat.
Peter says these symptoms are not very common with Covid-19, which is associated with fever, intense headaches, and body aches.
He says allergy sufferers must take their chronic medication or antihistamines as required to treat their symptoms during this time.
In addition, Peter predicts that mask-wearing could bring some added relief and protection from pollen this year.
That's what we are concerned about at the moment, that everybody who has got a symptom [will think they have] got coronavirus.Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute
Pollen season is staring. What we always see in the Cape at the end of August is tree pollen climbing....Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute
That can give people, snotty noses, running noses, sneezing, and then they'll be worried that they have Covid-19 but there ae key differences.Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute
When you wear a mask, it covers your nose and your mouth, it could potentially protect you from getting pollen into your nose.Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute
I'm interested to see whether or not people find that mask-wearing actually helps their allergies this season.Dr Jonny Peter, Head - Allergy and Immunology Unit - UCT Lung Institute
Listen to Dr Jonny Peter in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:
More from Lifestyle
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry
"We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld.Read More
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.Read More
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads
It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially
Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake news panic.Read More
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers
The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers.Read More
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!'
"From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature).Read More
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC
Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
More from Local
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown
Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market.Read More
Presidency denies speculation of third alcohol ban, but DA isn't buying it
The Presidency says there is no truth to the rumour that government is looking to reintroduce an alcohol ban.Read More
Judge made 'serious mistake' in call to prayer ruling says Pierre de Vos
The case in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court recently dealt with another complaint regarding the Muslim call to prayer.Read More
Added Home Affairs services under level 2 - and temporary IDs valid 'til October
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has new list of services and updates that are applicable under lockdown level 2.Read More
Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage
A satellite transmitter has enabled conservationists to monitor her whereabouts since she was released off Cape Point in 2017.Read More
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors.Read More
Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Digital researcher Jean Le Roux says a small network of suspicious Twitter accounts are manipulating users on the platform to drive xenophobic sentiment.Read More
Renowned conservationist mauled to death by own lions
Arthur Mathewson was taking his daily walk with his beloved lions when they attacked and mauled the 68-year-old to death.Read More
'Old people in ANC impose themselves on young people, we need regeneration'
Regional Chairperson at ANCYL Western Cape Luzuko Bashman is a signatory to the youth league's scathing letter to Ace Magashule.Read More
City of Cape Town’s evictions court battle could land up in ConCourt - attorney
Attorney Nic Barnaschone says the court battle over the City of Cape Town's evictions will most likely land up in the Constitutional Court.Read More