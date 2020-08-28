Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt'





On Friday, the ruling party's top structure, the National Executive Committee, will gather.

And at the top of the ANC NEC's agenda will be a careful look at their leaders, and who among them are subject to corruption or criminal matters.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's open letter to the party saying they themselves are public enemy number one when it comes to corruption, stripping this country bare of its assets and resources.

The ANC's Integrity Commission has asked for Secretary General Ace Magashule to come before it to explain his statement ‘I shall not step aside due to allegations of corruption’ in a SABC interview.

Political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at Unisa Professor Lesiba Teffo speaks to John Maytham about the ANC NEC meeting which is expected to focus on how to deal with corruption in its ranks.

What expectations should South Africans have that after this NEC meeting an announcement will be made that certain officials will step down from duty while their corruption cases are pending, asks Maytham?

You are not alone in raising expectations, given what is going on in the country, but do we really expect much out of that? I doubt our expectations are properly founded if history is anything to go by. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

He says at most it is likely a committee will be set up to look at the names raised and make recommendations.

I know we wish that statements like the President has drawn a line in the sand, could carry some meaning and weight...there is talk talk and less action. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

He is not hopeful that any action will be taken about those accused of corruption within the ANC.

I don't make my statement lightly and I wish I could be wrong, I wish I could be. And I wish they could do the right thing and they know what the right things are. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

Unfortunately, who else amongst them would not be found to have faltered in one way or another in the past 26 years starting with the President himself. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

Ace himself has said, who among us is not doing business with government. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

He adds that the ANC does know the right thing to do to minimise harm to itself and the nation,

Two things for me. Do away with the tender system. Number two, meritocracy - let it be the hallmark of their governance and their appointments, stop cadre deployment, stop appointing people on the basis of the colours of their t-shirt, appoint them because they are patriots, South Africans and they can do a good job. Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political analyst - Unisa

