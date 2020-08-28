'It's far from over' - NSPCA loses court bid to halt live sheep export to Kuwait
On Tuesday, the NSPCA lost its court bid to stop Kuwaiti live exporters from shipping tens of thousands of sheep out of the country.
RELATED: NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export
The Grahamstown High Court in the Eastern Cape has given the green light to Kuwaiti firm Al Mawashi to leave East London's port with no more than 56,000 sheep.
Judge Dukada has instructed the Department of Agriculture to monitor the welfare of the animals when the livestock is loaded onto the Al Messilah vessel.
In a statement, the NSPCA says the case is "far from over", adding that it plans to appeal the latest ruling.
We are devastated for the 56 000 sheep that will have to endure this treacherous journey, the undeniable cruelty that takes place on these voyages is simply unacceptable. We will not give up, we will continue to fight this. The Government will also be monitored closely; they have a very responsible task and are not above the law.Marcelle Meredith, Executive Director - NSPCA
According to the organisation, the High Court says it will provide reasons for the order by 15 September.
In the interim, the NSPCA contingent is en route to the Eastern Cape to ensure that the animals are treated humanely.
"The glaring issue in the order is that it does not protect the animals from heat stress and other cruelty that takes place on these ships, which is the reason that the NSPCA brought about an application in the first place", the NSPCA statement reads.
The organisation has asked its supporters to continue donating towards the legal costs of the case. Click here for more info.
