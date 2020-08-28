Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Latest Local
Landlords are still attempting illegal evictions - MEC Simmers Western Cape Housing MEC Tertius Simmers says some landlords are still trying to evict tenants during the lockdown. 28 August 2020 1:30 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
Ipid investigate killing of Down Syndrome teen from Eldorado Park 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius died in Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday night, after his family claims he was shot by police. 28 August 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes US First Lady wore a bright lime green dress to last night of the Republican National Convention and Twitter was on it in a flash. 28 August 2020 10:53 AM
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). 28 August 2020 10:02 AM
Prof Lesiba: 'Stop appointing people on the basis of colours of their t-shirt' Political analyst Lesiba Teffo dampens any expectations that the weekend ANC NEC meeting will be a watershed moment. 28 August 2020 9:39 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion The Pretoria-born-and-raised Musk is about R1.2 billion richer than at the start of 2020. 28 August 2020 11:49 AM
Wedding and matric ball gown designer pivots to online kids store in lockdown Natalia Trisolino describes how her business managed to keep its head above water by using skills to cater to a different market. 28 August 2020 7:43 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Business
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
Don't confuse your allergies for Covid-19 symptoms, advises expert Pollen season is upon us. Allergist Dr. Jonny Peter has urged Cape residents to differentiate between allergies and Covid-19 sympt... 28 August 2020 9:02 AM
R25 million relief fund launched for South Africa’s mutilated tourism industry "We’re getting so many applications! You need to be a registered South African business," says Sautech's Riaan van Jaarsveld. 27 August 2020 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action! Cinemas prepare to welcome moviegoers on Friday Both NuMetro and Ster-Kinekor will open their doors to moviegoers on Friday with strict, government-approved, protocols in place. 27 August 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
SA pastry chef Hendrik Pretorius baking up a storm in Portugal South African pastry chef, Hendrik Pretorius, is making a name for himself at one of the top coffee shops in the Portuguese capita... 28 August 2020 11:57 AM
[VIDEO] Ship crew rescues 4-year-old child floating at sea on a unicorn floaty A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea off the coast of Greece on an inflatable unicorn. 28 August 2020 11:38 AM
[VIDEOS] Rifle-wielding teen allegedly kills 2 protesters while cops stand by The 17-year-old can be seen in videos striding around the streets of Kenosha brandishing a semi-automatic assault rifle. 27 August 2020 11:56 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Car review: Jaguar unleashes its 300km/h, R2.4 million new F-Type on SA roads It is "really, really" powerful and one of the most beautiful cars ever made, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 27 August 2020 1:39 PM
Cost of freeing your home from Eskom, completely and forever – or partially Stick it to Eskom! “You don’t have to do it all at once. You can start small to tide you over,” says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 27 August 2020 11:36 AM
View all Opinion
Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions

28 August 2020 10:02 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zweli Mkhize
John Maytham
Promotion of Access to Information Act
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Taxis
mac
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Ministerial Advisory Committee
Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19
Azarrah Karrim

Government – though not without a fight - has finally released the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).

On Thursday, the government finally released the recommendations made by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

Previously, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize refused to make the documents publicly available.

They nevertheless referred to the documents (covering recommendations on everything from schools reopening, mass testing, mask-wearing, the efficacy of the lockdown, asymptomatic patients, etc.) when explaining their reasoning behind some of the lockdown regulations.

The recommendations – with a few important exceptions – seem to mostly match what government subsequently announced.

Image: 123rf

Read:

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim.

Earlier, News24 requested the MAC recommendations under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Karrim was tasked with looking into the documents.

There are 45 [MAC advisories] up on the website. There are more than 70… I don’t really understand the [stated] reason [for not releasing all of them] … There are a handful of advisories that recommended something that the government has sidestepped.

Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

There were warnings by the MAC that the government didn’t heed. For example, scientists advised that children should return to school as soon as possible – this was two months before the government closed schools.

Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

MAC advised the government to lower the capacity of taxis, yet the government and allowed 100% capacity… Stopping mass-testing is another one…

Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

Mkhize stood firm, saying he would not release these advisories. The reason he gave was that he would then have to account for wherever they deviated from the advisories. But, shouldn’t he account anyway? Isn’t that a sign of a healthy democracy? And one way we can get a bigger buy-in…?

Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

The government needs to be honest in order for people to trust them, of course.

Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


