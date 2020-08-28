Newly released MAC documents: Govt mostly followed advice, with vital exceptions





On Thursday, the government finally released the recommendations made by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

Previously, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize refused to make the documents publicly available.

They nevertheless referred to the documents (covering recommendations on everything from schools reopening, mass testing, mask-wearing, the efficacy of the lockdown, asymptomatic patients, etc.) when explaining their reasoning behind some of the lockdown regulations.

The recommendations – with a few important exceptions – seem to mostly match what government subsequently announced.

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed News24 reporter Azarrah Karrim.

Earlier, News24 requested the MAC recommendations under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Karrim was tasked with looking into the documents.

There are 45 [MAC advisories] up on the website. There are more than 70… I don’t really understand the [stated] reason [for not releasing all of them] … There are a handful of advisories that recommended something that the government has sidestepped. Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

There were warnings by the MAC that the government didn’t heed. For example, scientists advised that children should return to school as soon as possible – this was two months before the government closed schools. Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

MAC advised the government to lower the capacity of taxis, yet the government and allowed 100% capacity… Stopping mass-testing is another one… Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

Mkhize stood firm, saying he would not release these advisories. The reason he gave was that he would then have to account for wherever they deviated from the advisories. But, shouldn’t he account anyway? Isn’t that a sign of a healthy democracy? And one way we can get a bigger buy-in…? Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

The government needs to be honest in order for people to trust them, of course. Azarrah Karrim, reporter - News24

