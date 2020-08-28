[VIDEOS and PICS] Melania Trump's 'green screen' dress perfect canvas for memes





Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States of America arrived with her husband Donald Trump at the final night of the Republican Convention wearing a bright lime green dress.

Those in the film, television, and photography industry know a green screen is used as a backdrop to enable computer-generated imagery to be overlaid in post-production over the screen.

And Twitter was on it in a flash.

The dress was turned into a canvas for images ranging from the US Covid-19 death stats, pictures of the coronavirus, calls to vote for Joe Biden, photos of Donald Trump with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

PR Tip: Never wear a dress that can be turned into a green screen. pic.twitter.com/2lEmUDaWKJ — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 28, 2020

the green screen dress that keeps on giving: @colbertlateshow edition pic.twitter.com/aC1PSTHDHE — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) August 28, 2020

SHE DID WEAR A GREEN SCREEN DRESS ?! OMG 🤭 https://t.co/IV9IUdqLS4 — Erin Sutherland (@erincarly) August 28, 2020

Melania is trolling trump. That green screen dress is going to make a lot memes. pic.twitter.com/OlLsnkgAuA — Memphis is Blue 🏡🌊😷 (@crazylegsmike) August 28, 2020

